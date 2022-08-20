The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
TikTok star Addison Rae spotted in Tel Aviv

TikTok star Addison Rae was spotted with her boyfriend in Tel Aviv by another TikTokker.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 20, 2022 03:41

Updated: AUGUST 20, 2022 03:43
It's completely unrealistic to prevent our youth from using TikTok. (photo credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)
It's completely unrealistic to prevent our youth from using TikTok.
(photo credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)

TikTok star Addison Rae was spotted by another TikTokker, Ronni Azulay (@ronnieazulike), who posted a video of the social media star on his TikTok page showing her in Tel Aviv with her boyfriend, Omer Fedi, who is from the city.

The 21-year-old TikTok star was most recently spotted vacationing in Italy with Fedi and is now enjoying the famous sunny beaches of Tel Aviv.

Rae and Fedi, 22, have been dating since last August. Australian artist The Kid Laroi told Sirius XM during an interview that the couple probably met through him, as Fedi was one of the songwriters who worked on Laroi and Justin Bieber's song "Stay".

@ronniazulike #omerfedi #addisonrae#paparazzi #fyp #foryou #telaviv #israel #hummus ♬ original sound - addisonrae

Addison Rae's rise to fame

Rae's TikTok career

Rae blew up on TikTok in 2019 after she posted a video of her dancing with her mom that got over 1.1 million views. By October of the same year, she hit one million followers and the following month, she left Louisiana State University to pursue content creation full-time, according to Insider.

In December 2019, Rae moved from Louisiana to California with her family. She also became a member of the Hype House, a group of influencers and TikTok stars who posted together on their platforms.

In January 2020, Rae signed with a talent agency and eight months later, she hit 54 million followers on TikTok, the third most followed TikTok star, after Dixie D'Amelio and KhabyLame.

Over the course of the past two years, Rae started a Spotify-exclusive podcast with her mother and starred in "He's All That," a Netflix remake of the eponymous 1999 film.

Rae launched her own music career in March 2021 and then became close friends with Kourtney Kardashian and even made a few appearances on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."



