Wreckage of torpedoed WWI US Navy ship found by divers

The wreckage of a US Navy ship from the First World War was discovered by divers, American media reported last week.

The ship was reportedly sunk by German forces during the war, which occurred over a century ago in 1917. They reportedly used a torpedo to sink the American vessel.

The divers discovered the destroyed ship off the coast of England, which is reportedly the first Navy ship that opposing forces managed to sink, the Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) reported. The wreckage is reportedly 400 feet underwater upon being found. The discovery was led by the diver Mark Dixon, NavyTimes reported. Another diver said that months went into preparation for the trip.

Those that found the wreckage are called Darkstar, a British group of expert divers, the New York Post reported citing the NHHC. The divers state that they had not taken any items from the wreckage and shared the wreckage's location with the US State Department, CBS reported.

History of the ship

The ship, named the USS Jacob Jones, was a Tucker-class destroyer and was first launched two years prior to its destruction, according to the NHHC.

The website's information on the ship also states that of the 110 personnel that worked on the ship, 64 lives were lost when it sunk. The crew had less than ten minutes to escape on emergency rafts, and most were unable to do so, according to historians. German forces also took two prisoners of war from the sinkage and radioed an American base to send rescue ships, according to the NHHC.

The ship was supposed to patrol and escort convoys around the UK, the New York Post reported.