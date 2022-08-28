A Jerusalem business owner was indicted on Sunday following his arrest for violently assaulting an American tourist in the Old City of Jerusalem a week prior over the price of ice cream.

A cone of violence: The price of ice cream sparks assault in Jerusalem

The incident happened on August 19 at around noon, when police responded to reports of an assault in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Based on details gained from a police investigation, the business owner smashed a glass cup into the head of an American tourist in his 50s following a verbal argument over the price of the ice cream the tourist had just purchased.

The business owner had attempted to flee from the police, even hiding inside his place of work before the police were able to apprehend him. His detention in police custody was later extended.

His business was also closed for eight days as a result.

The victim was lightly injured due to the incident and had a cut on his head.