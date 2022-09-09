WATCH: Police find 11 sheep hiding in Israeli man's car in South

Israel Police Traffic Department officers found 11 sheep hidden in the back of a private vehicle on Friday, the police announced.

The sheep were found after police received a report of a 'careless' driver on Road 241 in Israel's South.

Officers chased the vehicle down Highway 25 and noted the car turned from side to side, drove to the side of the road and almost overturned.

The officers stopped the vehicle, at which point they found the 11 sheep all compressed into the back of a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old male.

The sheep found in the back of a private vehicle in Israel's South (ISRAEL POLICE)

Illegality of hiding sheep

Hiding sheep in the trunk of your vehicle is illegal, the police noted.

"Transportation of animals in this manner could cause harm to the animal itself and is also a dangerous traffic violation," Israel Police Supt. Ella Kana said.