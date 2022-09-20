The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Model claims to have had affair with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine

The 23-year-old model announced in a now-viral TikTok video that she had a long affair with Maroon 5 singer-songwriter Adam Levine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 10:26
Maroon 5 performance in Tel Aviv, May 9, 2022 (photo credit: LIOR KETER)
Maroon 5 performance in Tel Aviv, May 9, 2022
(photo credit: LIOR KETER)

A model has gone public on TikTok claiming that she had an affair with Jewish frontman singer of Maroon 5 Adam Levine, who is currently expecting his third baby with his model wife Behati Prinsloo.

@sumnerstroh embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect. #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Sumner Stroh

23-year-old model Sumner Stroh shared screenshots of alleged messages from Levine in a TikTok video, reaching over 11.3 views and almost 880 thousand likes. Stroh claimed that Levine asked her if he could name his unborn child after her.

"Ok serious question," Levine allegedly wrote back in June. "I'm having another baby and if it's a boy, I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

Stroh captioned her video, "Embarrassed I was involved with a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect."

Maroon 5 at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, May 8, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Maroon 5 at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, May 8, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

One of the messages that Stroh allegedly got from Levine read, "It is unreal how **** hot you are. Like, it blows my mind. You are 50 times hotter in person."

In her video, Stroh spoke about the alleged affair, "I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So, I was definitely very easily manipulated."

She claimed that her reasoning for coming out with the story now and going public with this was because she sent out screenshots to friends she thought she could trust, but one threatened to sell them to the tabloid.

Levine has not publicly commented yet on the allegations.

Stroh's part two TikTok video and the comments made

In part two TikTok video, Stroh starts off by saying that "it was obviously necessary" to make a part two and she expressed how remorseful and embarrassed she is with herself. 

"I don't want people to look at it and think like, 'oh she's playing the victim,' but in reality, it had the opposite effect," she explained.

@sumnerstroh Replying to @alanasanders89 ♬ original sound - Sumner Stroh

She addressed certain things in part two that she didn't explain very well or even at all in the original video: Stroh explained the reason why she came forward as well as claimed that during the affair, she was under the impression that his marriage with Behati was over.

"A trash man is a trash man."

TikToker Eva Evans

"As soon as I realized that was not the case, I cut ties with him," she said.

What have been the responses? 

Many TikTokers took her video and used it to express their points of view on these allegations. One TikToker, @officialchristianwalk1r, said in his video, "As someone who comes from a broken home, you're not a victim when you sleep with a married man."

@officialchristianwalk1r I don’t feel bad for people who are complicit in breaking up homes. #fyp #foryou #cheating #affairs #brokenhome ♬ original sound - Christian Walker

Another TikToker, @itsevaevans, started her video by saying, "Repeat after me, it does not matter how hot you are." She goes on to explain that women should not compare themselves to every other model because it doesn't matter.

"Look at her," Evans exclaimed in her TikTok video with a picture of Behati. "It doesn't matter how hot you are. Stop bashing yourself that you're not skinny enough, you're not hot enough.

@itsevaevans I CANNOT OMFG #adamlevine #behatiprinsloo @Sumner Stroh ♬ original sound - Eva Evans

"A trash man is a trash man," she continued.

Almost all of the top comments on Stroh's original post were questioning her morals and life choices. @alanasanders89's comment with over 223 thousand likes reads, "It's no secret he's been married for a decade. The only victim here is his wife and children."

Another comment written by @daniellesparmer has over 72 thousand likes, "Sending love to his wife, the children and only the wife and children."

Adam Levine and Israel

Maroon 5 had an epic concert in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 9, bringing in tens of thousands of people. 

The concert was described in The Jerusalem Post as a concert where the singer almost didn't have to sing because the 60,000 people in the crowd knew every word to every song.

Ahead of their concert, the band went and visited the Western Wall.

According to The Jewish Chronicle, Levine's father and maternal grandfather were Jewish and he considers himself Jewish spiritually not religiously.



