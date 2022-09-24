Which Bond girl is being trained in Israeli counter-terror tactics?

Yair Marton, an Israeli reserve officer in an elite IDF unit, has been hired to advise director Martin Campbell’s new film and provide combat training for stars including Eva Green.

Marton has served as a combat consultant for the series Fauda, ​​Maniac, Jerusalem, The Traitor, and more.

Originally from New Zealand, Campbell is the acclaimed director of, The Mask of Zorro (1998), and the James Bond films GoldenEye (1995) and Casino Royale (2006). He most recently directed the film Memory starring Liam Neeson as an aging hitman with early dementia.

Green, one of the stars in the upcoming film, played the Bond girls Vesper in Casino Royale for which she received the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Rising Star Award.

This is the first Hollywood production for Marton who is used to living and working outside of Israel.

Eva Green. (credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Who is Marton?

Marton writes on his Linkedin page that he has a special license from the Defense Ministry to train people overseas in Israeli counter-terror tactics. He is said to be a senior instructor in every range of combat with experience in Israeli artillery companies to further development research, critique performance and assessment of weaponry production and efficacy.