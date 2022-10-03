Have you been playing UNO wrong? Rule clarification enrages players

UNO's official Twitter account confirmed last week that the official game rules do not allow players to stack "draw 2" cards on top of each other contrary to popular belief, sparking outrage from players of the game.

The rumors are true. You cannot stack a Draw 2 on a Draw 2. https://t.co/ZrTfsR50Km — UNO (@realUNOgame) September 28, 2022

Many people play the game this way meaning that if one player puts down a "draw 2" card, the next player can put another "draw 2" card instead of drawing two, thus causing the next player to draw four.

Will this change how people play?

UNO's tweet is unlikely to change the way people have played the game as players tend to develop their own house rules which they stick to permanently. The game's Twitter account itself has tweeted multiple times expressing its respect of house rules.

Reactions to the tweet were mostly enraged with some users even calling into question the authority that the UNO account has to be making rules. A couple of users even pointed out that the announcement is contradicted by the rules on the online and mobile games.

UNO responded to these comments by saying that the online and mobile versions include the most common house rules for new ways to play.

While UNO apparently forbids stacking "draw 2" cards, UNO's Israeli counterpart, Taki, does allow the players to do so in its official game rules.