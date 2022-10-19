You can make money watching TV, TikToker reveals how

You can make money just by watching TV. Yes, you read that correctly.

The Netflix streaming platform will pay $45 per hour of TV you watch, TikToker Ramona reveals in a viral video posted on Sunday that has garnered 1.2 million views in three days.

The video can be watched below:

The way to do so is to go on jobs.netflix.com and put in the search bar "Tagger," the TikToker says.

So how much can you make a month?

Watching two hours of Netflix content can make a person nearly $3,000 a month, Ramona explains, who also says that the job is in extremely high demand and the opportunity to sign up for the job goes by quickly. Therefore, it is not guaranteed that the job opportunity will appear on the website.

TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

Ramona describes the job as "a side-hustle you never knew existed."