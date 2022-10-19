The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
You can make money watching TV, TikToker reveals how

Watching two hours of content every day can make you nearly $3,000 per month, according to the job description.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 21:58
Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu and Prime video logos, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu and Prime video logos, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

You can make money just by watching TV. Yes, you read that correctly.

The Netflix streaming platform will pay $45 per hour of TV you watch, TikToker Ramona reveals in a viral video posted on Sunday that has garnered 1.2 million views in three days. 

The video can be watched below:

@businessbabe1.0 Did you know that Netflix pay you to watch movies? #netflix #workfromhomejobs #makemoneyfromhome2022 #highpayingjobs #sidehustlesecrets ♬ original sound - Make Money W/Ramona

The way to do so is to go on jobs.netflix.com and put in the search bar "Tagger," the TikToker says. 

So how much can you make a month?

Watching two hours of Netflix content can make a person nearly $3,000 a month, Ramona explains, who also says that the job is in extremely high demand and the opportunity to sign up for the job goes by quickly. Therefore, it is not guaranteed that the job opportunity will appear on the website.

TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC) TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

Ramona describes the job as "a side-hustle you never knew existed."



