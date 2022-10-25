Actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash at 67

Beloved actor Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67, according to multiple news sites.

In a statement with People, his agent David Shaul said, "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.

"What he lacked in height, he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Jordan died in a car crash on Monday morning in Hollywood, California, after, what law enforcement told TMZ, was caused by a medical emergency.

His death was confirmed after a representative posted to his Instagram, a picture of Jordan smiling and captioned it, "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share their memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days, we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."

Actor Leslie Jordan arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)

Mayim Bialik paid tribute to Jordan

Mayim Bialik, who co-starred with Jordan on "Call Me Kat," paid tribute on her Twitter. "They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will him so much - it's unimaginable that he's gone. Rest well, sweet buddy."

Back in December 2020, Bialik posted a selfie of her in a sweatshirt with "Leslie Jordan" written on as well as posing next to her menorah for the second night of Chanukah. "Leslie Jordan gave me this awesome sweatshirt for my birthday, which is tomorrow. Out "Call Me Kat," cast sang to me three separate times. Anf tonight is night two of Hanukkah and also Shabbat! Happy Shabbanukkah," she wrote.