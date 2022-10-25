The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash at 67

Jordan died in a car crash on Monday morning in Hollywood, California, after, what law enforcement told TMZ, was caused by a medical emergency.

By NOA ROSEN
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 04:53
LESLIE JORDAN at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville last month (photo credit: HARRISON MCCLARY / REUTERS)
LESLIE JORDAN at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville last month
(photo credit: HARRISON MCCLARY / REUTERS)

Beloved actor Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67, according to multiple news sites.

In a statement with People, his agent David Shaul said, "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.

"What he lacked in height, he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Jordan died in a car crash on Monday morning in Hollywood, California, after, what law enforcement told TMZ, was caused by a medical emergency.

His death was confirmed after a representative posted to his Instagram, a picture of Jordan smiling and captioned it, "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share their memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days, we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."

Actor Leslie Jordan arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER) Actor Leslie Jordan arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)

Mayim Bialik paid tribute to Jordan

Mayim Bialik, who co-starred with Jordan on "Call Me Kat," paid tribute on her Twitter. "They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will him so much - it's unimaginable that he's gone. Rest well, sweet buddy."

Back in December 2020, Bialik posted a selfie of her in a sweatshirt with "Leslie Jordan" written on as well as posing next to her menorah for the second night of Chanukah. "Leslie Jordan gave me this awesome sweatshirt for my birthday, which is tomorrow. Out "Call Me Kat," cast sang to me three separate times. Anf tonight is night two of Hanukkah and also Shabbat! Happy Shabbanukkah," she wrote.



Tags actor hollywood Mayim Bialik Car Crash
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by