This optical illusion proves we see colors wrong

A Japanese psychologist and artist created an optical illusion in which a square changes its color - although in practice it remains constant

By WALLA!
Published: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 02:47
Optical illusion by Akiyoshi Kitaoka (photo credit: SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER)
Optical illusion by Akiyoshi Kitaoka
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER)

A colored optical illusion reveals how our brain is able to change the way it perceives colors of objects. Japanese psychologist and artist Akiyoshi Kitaoka created this illusion to show how moving objects trick our brains into guessing the objects color instead of recognizing its true color.

Kitaoka uploaded the clip to Twitter and wrote:

"This moving square appears to change color, although in fact its color remains constant."

Akiyoshi Kitaoka

Indeed, when you look at the clip, you might think that the square changes its color from gray to pink. However, the movement of the square and the overall color trick our brains into thinking that this thing is actually happening. In reality, the color remains constant.

One of the people who tried to explain the illusion said: "You might look at this illusion and feel like your brain is messed up. That's what I thought when I first saw it. It's not. It just goes to show how color perspective isn't absolute." The illusion works because our brain uses the colors around it to make an estimate about the color of the moving object. Our brain filters things like the color of light without us knowing. He then creates an estimate of the color according to the results of this filtering - therefore the deception ends.



