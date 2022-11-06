The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Israeli celebrity Stéphane Legar proceeds to French Dancing with the Stars finals

The show's finale will air next Friday night on November 11.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 6, 2022 16:02
STEPHANE LEGAR: I’m growing up and my music is growing with me. (photo credit: AMIT MIMONI)
STEPHANE LEGAR: I’m growing up and my music is growing with me.
(photo credit: AMIT MIMONI)

Israeli celebrity Stéphane Legar has reached the finals in the French version of Dancing with the Stars, after successfully making it through the semi-finals of the show on Friday night.

24-year-old Legar, whose real name is Stéphane Gagba, is currently competing in the French celebrity dance show, was born in Bat Yam, Israel to Christian parents from the West African country of Togo, who was working in Israel as foreign diplomats at the time.

Legar first became involved in the world of dance at the age of 14 when he joined a dance studio and began participating in competitions while also uploading his routines online. 

When he released his first single Step Fun, he had no intention of breaking into the music industry and intended for it to be nothing more than a simple dance challenge for his social media followers. However, after seeing the success that his single enjoyed, Legar began to focus more on music, alongside his dance career.

Now, however, Legar has once again turned his full attention to dance, flying out to France to compete in their version of Dancing with the Stars - Danse Avec Les stars.

Singer Stephane Legar at the annual Gay Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, on June 10, 2022 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Singer Stephane Legar at the annual Gay Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, on June 10, 2022 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Legar in French Dancing with the Stars - Dance Aven Les Stars

Legar, who speaks French as a first language, began his stint in the competition with dance partner Calisson Goasdoué. However, due to ill health, she was replaced by French dancer Candice Pascal in mid-October.

Legar has quickly become a fan favorite due to his performances and personality over the course of his time competing. A video clip of Legar falling off his seat following his own performance during the semi-finals went viral on Friday evening, causing equal parts hilarity and worry among fans of the show. 

However, Legar quickly took to social media, reassuring people that he was ok and finding the humor in the situation, sharing several clips of his own mishap with the caption "yes, yes, my back is fine don't worry!"

The final of the show will air next Friday night on November 11.



