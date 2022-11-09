The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
A Tesla was found half-sunken in the ocean and it’s unclear why

The working theory of how the car got in the ocean is that the drivers got stuck by the beach and left the car there.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 13:22
Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. (photo credit: Patrick Pleul/Pool/REUTERS)
A Tesla was found off the coast of California, partially submerged in several feet of water, earlier this month, local media reported. The thing is, no one seems to know why.

Local media in Carpinteria, a small city on the Santa Barbara coast, reported that firefighters were called to the scene, only to find the Tesla Model 3 pleasantly bobbing along.

Water rescue forces were deployed to try and find potentially harmed individuals, but no occupants of the vehicle were found. 

An initial investigation by the sheriff’s office is still underway, but from initial findings, the car was not stolen. 

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office charged the owners with the seemingly impossible task of removing the car from the ocean, according to local media reports. They did not clarify how this should be done.

The working theory of how the car got in the ocean, according to Carscoops, is that the drivers got stuck by the beach and left the car there, only for the tide to come in and pull the electric vehicle away.



