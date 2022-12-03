WATCH: Monkey attacks Miss Peru after she poses for a photograph

It's not a real visit to Bali without a violent encounter with a monkey, but what the Peruvian model experienced shows how dangerous these animals can really be. A clip shows a macaque monkey trying to pull down the strapless dress belonging to 28-year-old former Miss Peru Paula Manzanal - which of course went viral.

Manzanal was posing for a photo next to a monkey in the Indonesian town of Ubud, when it suddenly tried to pull down the top part of her dress. When it didn't succeed in exposing her breast, it got violent and scratched and hit her, before the video stopped.

The followers were worried

"I just didn't want it to hurt me," she wrote in the headline of the clip she uploaded on social media. Her 2.1 million followers on TikTok worried about her: "Thank god it didn't bite you," one wrote. Another follower wrote: "It could've hurt your eye, you have to be careful with these small animals. That's how they react when they are afraid. I hope you're okay." A third follower added: "I think its fingernail got caught in the dress and it thought you were trying to tie it up and got scared."

Others tried to see the funny side of the story: "I didn't mean to but I had to laugh, on the bright side, it didn't bite you," one follower wrote and another added: "It absolutely knew what it was doing." A third concluded: "In the name of all followers, thank you little monkey."

The Ubud Monkey Forest, better known as the Hidden Monkey Forest, is home to more than 700 long-tailed macaques. Most of the monkeys are thought to be very friendly, but if provoked or shown food they can sometimes bite or scratch, especially the mothers of small monkeys.