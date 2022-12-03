The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

WATCH: Monkey attacks Miss Peru after she poses for a photograph

It's not the first time something like this happened: A model posed next to a macaque monkey, but it got a bit too fascinated by her strapless dress.

By WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 3, 2022 22:42

Updated: DECEMBER 3, 2022 22:43
Macaque at Sacred Monkey Forest, Bali, Indonesia (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Macaque at Sacred Monkey Forest, Bali, Indonesia
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

It's not a real visit to Bali without a violent encounter with a monkey, but what the Peruvian model experienced shows how dangerous these animals can really be. A clip shows a macaque monkey trying to pull down the strapless dress belonging to 28-year-old former Miss Peru Paula Manzanal - which of course went viral.

Manzanal was posing for a photo next to a monkey in the Indonesian town of Ubud, when it suddenly tried to pull down the top part of her dress. When it didn't succeed in exposing her breast, it got violent and scratched and hit her, before the video stopped.

The followers were worried

"I just didn't want it to hurt me," she wrote in the headline of the clip she uploaded on social media. Her 2.1 million followers on TikTok worried about her: "Thank god it didn't bite you," one wrote. Another follower wrote: "It could've hurt your eye, you have to be careful with these small animals. That's how they react when they are afraid. I hope you're okay." A third follower added: "I think its fingernail got caught in the dress and it thought you were trying to tie it up and got scared."

Others tried to see the funny side of the story: "I didn't mean to but I had to laugh, on the bright side, it didn't bite you," one follower wrote and another added: "It absolutely knew what it was doing." A third concluded: "In the name of all followers, thank you little monkey." 

@paulamanzz

Yo solo queria que no me toque mis.. #indonesia #bali #monkey #peruana

♬ Oh No (Instrumental) - Kreepa

The Ubud Monkey Forest, better known as the Hidden Monkey Forest, is home to more than 700 long-tailed macaques. Most of the monkeys are thought to be very friendly, but if provoked or shown food they can sometimes bite or scratch, especially the mothers of small monkeys.



Tags travel vacation indonesia monkey celebrity wildlife
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by