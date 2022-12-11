The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

What animal are you? Millions amazed by 15-second personality test

A viral Tiktok shows a woman explaining how it is possible to know how we see ourselves, how others see us and who we really are.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2022 13:28
Woman thinking while browsing on phone (Illustrative) (photo credit: PXHERE)
Woman thinking while browsing on phone (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PXHERE)

We've all taken a personality test or two that tells us what shoe we are or which television show character we are. They're all meant to define our personalities in some super compact way, but everything feels kind of bogus.

A Tiktoker named Morgana has shared a 15-second personality test that is supposed to conclude what animal you are, and it's gone absolutely viral.

She begins the video by asking the viewer to pick the first animal that comes to mind. There's a twist, though (SPOILER ALERT!)

@morganaoreilly I saw this on a deep tiktok scroll. I can’t remember the creator that shared it, I’m sorry. But. Its been with me ever since. #15secondpersonalitytest ♬ original sound - morganaoreilly

Once you've chosen an animal, she says that animal is not available and that you must choose another animal. She does this one more time. Only after you've chosen three animals does she tell you what the true purpose of the test was.

How can you determine which animal you are?

"The first animal is the way you see yourself," Morgana says. "The second animal is the way other people see you. The third animal is who you really are."

"The third animal is who you really are."

Tiktoker Morgana

The same personality test was shared on Tiktok two years prior by a user named Anna, who says that she learned the quiz while she was in Russia. Here, too, there was an immense wave of responses, with Tiktokers "duetting" her or using the audio from her video to test the personality quiz on themselves.

@russianforamericans When I did it my responses were: tiger - dolphin - ocean Share your results with me in the comments! #learnrussian #personalityquiz ♬ original sound - Learn Russian - I’m Anna

Everyone's reactions seem the same: Faces of shock, processing the information they've just unwittingly taught themselves about... themselves!

What animal(s) are you? Comment down below!



Tags Viral video Mental Health TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by