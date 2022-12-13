The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Police mistake sculpture for woman, break into gallery to save her - report

Police had been contacted regarding what was thought to have been a woman unconscious over a desk in the gallery and hadn't moved.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2022 17:39
A photo of a traditional "blue lamp" as located outside most English police stations. This one is outside the Charing Cross Police Station of the Metropolitan Police in London. (photo credit: CANLEY/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A photo of a traditional "blue lamp" as located outside most English police stations. This one is outside the Charing Cross Police Station of the Metropolitan Police in London.
(photo credit: CANLEY/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Police in London were shocked when an unconscious woman inside a locked art gallery that they had been called to save was, in fact, not unconscious but a sculpture, Artnet reported.

The incident took place in late November at the Laz Emporium in London. Police had been contacted regarding what was thought to have been a woman unconscious over a desk in the gallery and hadn't moved for two hours, according to SkyNews.

Evidently, this was a case of art being both life-sized and life-like, as law enforcement was unable to distinguish the art piece from a genuine woman in distress without breaking into the locked gallery to investigate.

Credit for the creation of artwork so realistic that it tricked London police officers into storming a local business to save it goes to US artist Mark Jenkins. This piece has been titled Kristina and is made of just packing tape and foam filler, and was commissioned by none other than the Laz Emporium's owner Steve Lazarides, formerly the agent of the famous anonymous graffiti artist Banksy, according to SkyNews.

The sculpture itself is lauded for its ability to tell a story, with the story, in this case, being of Lazarides's sister, according to Artnet, who passed out with her face buried in soup, which was so memorable that he just had to have an art installation made to commemorate it.

"We dropped the full shebang on the poor buggers."

Steve Lazarides

Confused cops confounded by life-like art – again

Oddly enough, this wasn't the first time the Kristina art installation was deemed to be so mind-bogglingly realistic that it had been deemed an emergency situation.

Back in October 2022, paramedics swarmed the London art and design fair Decorex because they thought the woman had collapsed and did not realize that she was a sculpture, Artnet reported, with police actually criticizing the installation for being too realistic.

As Lazaridies himself noted in an Instagram post back in October, the Kristina exhibit was "polarizing."

"We had one batty old fruit screaming 'I don't like it, I don't like it.' Then other people absolutely loved it and thanked us for bringing a bit of dazzle," Lazarides wrote. "This was the acid test to see whether this ridiculous enterprise has wings. I got to say I've come away with a new resolve. Which is nice. We dropped the full shebang on the poor buggers."



Tags United Kingdom police London art
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
4

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
5

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by