Only 10% of people can find the hidden item in this picture

A set of headphones is hidden among all these items - can you find it? The solution to the puzzle is at the bottom of the article.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2022 03:55

Updated: DECEMBER 20, 2022 03:56
Puzzle. (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
Puzzle.
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

A photo of a bathroom recently went viral on social media which showed an average-looking washroom with a clothes washer, toilet, sink and bathtub. 

The user who uploaded the picture challenged viewers to find one hidden item hidden among the various objects in the scene. The record is to notice it in 15 seconds.

Optical Illusion for Testing Your IQ: Only 2% can spot Headphones hidden inside Bathroom in 7 secs!

The picture in question, which initially gained digital traction on TikTok, also shows toiletries and personal hygiene items stored on shelves and cabinets, as well as a hanging towel and a bathrobe. The room has blue walls and brown and green furniture.

Puzzle. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

A pair of headphones is hidden among all these items - can you find it? The solution to the puzzle is at the bottom of the article. 

The puzzle was difficult for most, and many wrote that they were simply unable to locate the headphones. Others took over a minute to find it. Did you notice the item? Take another look before you scroll to see the solution.

Puzzle solution. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Did you find the headphones? If not, here is the answer: They are on the bottom shelf of the cabinet above the washing machine, behind the detergent bottles.



