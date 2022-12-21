The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Elderly French man inserts WWI-era bomb up rectum, causes evacuation - report

Strange objects being inserted into one's body for sexual purposes isn't anything doctors aren't used to, but an artillery shell is nonetheless something nobody saw coming

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2022 14:42
World War I artillery shells (Illustrative). (photo credit: Snapshooter46/Flickr)
World War I artillery shells (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Snapshooter46/Flickr)

A hospital in the city of Toulon in southern France was evacuated in a panic Saturday after an 88-year-old patient arrived with an explosive surprise: A World War One-era artillery shell inserted straight up his rectum, according to French media outlet Var-Matin.

The bombshell discovery of what was revealed to be over 20 centimeters long and over five centimeters wide (eight inches long and two inches wide) loaded up the very wrong kind of chamber in this senior citizen prompted an immediate scare in the hospital, causing an evacuation of the pediatric and adult emergency cases and with all incoming emergency patients being diverted.

Artillery shells saw widespread use in the First World War and was responsible for countless deaths, including on the harsh battlefields of France. Luckily, however, it seems that this elderly enthusiast of early 20th-century explosive ordinance was not in possession of a live explosive, as bomb disposal experts concluded that the artillery shell wasn't going to explode inside his backside, according to Var-Matin.

Why the explosive was slid up the soon-to-be nonagenarian's anal cavity is thought to be for sexual purposes. Strange objects being rammed into one's body for such a reason isn't anything doctors aren't used to, but an artillery shell is nonetheless something nobody saw coming.

"Apples, mangoes, even shaving cream cans - we're used to finding strange objects inserted where they shouldn't be. But an artillery shell? Never!"

Toulon doctor

"Apples, mangoes, even shaving cream cans - we're used to finding strange objects inserted where they shouldn't be," a doctor said, according to Var-Matin. "But an artillery shell? Never!"

Artillery soldiers are seen hoisting a 15-inch shell during the Battle of the Somme in 1916 in World War I (Illustrative). (credit: PICRYL) Artillery soldiers are seen hoisting a 15-inch shell during the Battle of the Somme in 1916 in World War I (Illustrative). (credit: PICRYL)

Preposterous posterior precedence: Not the first artillery shell found inside someone's rectum

Over a year ago, in December 2021, a man came to the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in the UK with a six-centimeter by 17-centimeter World War Two-era mortar shell plunged up his rearmost chamber, which in turn also sparked the arrival of the bomb disposal squad, though it was also later determined to not be a live explosive.

The man in question here was described as an "avid collector of military memorabilia." As for what circumstances would cause a mortar shell to become stored away in his buttocks, he claimed it was because he slipped and fell onto it.

The veracity of this claim is unknown.



Tags France hospital bomb scare world war i explosive device
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
2

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
3

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
4

Police officer who gave feces sandwich to homeless man fired for second time

Homeless people sleeping on the sidewalk.
5

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by