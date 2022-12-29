The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
One of eight teen girls charged in Toronto stabbing death granted bail

Eight teenage girls aged 13-16 have been charged with second-degree murder for stabbing a 59-year-old man.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 18:52
 An Ontario judge granted bail on Thursday to one of the eight teenage girls charged with killing a 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto, Canada, this month, subject to conditions.

Three of the girls are 13 years old, three are 14 and two are 16, according to police. Their names cannot be published because of their age.

The teenager, whose name cannot be published, must surrender her passport, not have a cell phone, stay in Ontario and not go online except for school, among other conditions. Her bail was set at C$9,500 ($7,005.90) with two sureties.

Judge Maria Sirivar will give reasons for her bail decision on January 10.

The other seven teens charged in the swarming death appeared briefly in court via video on Thursday morning before being remanded into custody. They are scheduled to appear on January 5. to schedule bail hearings.

