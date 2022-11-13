Israeli arrested after necrophilia related attempted murder

A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder of his sister, with the intention of having sex with her corpse, Israel Police said on Sunday.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, was moderately injured in the stabbing.

Following a police investigation, the man was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The victim was evacuated to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, after being attacked by her brother.

The police claim that the motive for the attempted murder was the defendant's wish to have sex with his sister's corpse. The suspect is a "fan of necrophilia movies", according to Israel Police.

What is necrophilia?

Necrophilia is sexual attraction to corpses, or the wish to perform sexual acts with corpses. It is classified by the World Health Organization as a sexual perversion.

Necrophilia is technically not a criminal offense in Israel, according to a High Court ruling from 2018 when Judge Uzi Vogelman ruled that sexual offense can only be applicable when the victim is a living person.