Only 5% of readers can find the candle in this picture – can you?

Mind games, optical illusions, riddles and puzzles require creativity to find a solution, rather than the generic use of mathematical formulas. Beyond that, mind games strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental sharpness and help improve short-term memory.

With that being said, can you find the candle in this picture? The answer is located at the bottom of the article.

@candyjoymamang Brain Teaser: Only people with Great Observational Skills can spot the Candle hidden in the Garden. Your Time Starts Now! ♬ original sound - Alexander - 亚历山大

Most participants said that it took them over a minute to find the hidden candle, while others claimed that the item was not in the picture at all. Did you manage to find it?

If not, no big deal. The answer is below.

The candle is hidden on the right side, next to the sand palace. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

