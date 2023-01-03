The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Only 5% of readers can find the candle in this picture – can you?

Most participants said that it took them over a minute to find the hidden candle, while others claimed that the item was not in the picture at all.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 00:31
Will you be able to find the candle? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
Will you be able to find the candle?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Mind games, optical illusions, riddles and puzzles require creativity to find a solution, rather than the generic use of mathematical formulas. Beyond that, mind games strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental sharpness and help improve short-term memory.

With that being said, can you find the candle in this picture? The answer is located at the bottom of the article.

@candyjoymamang

Brain Teaser: Only people with Great Observational Skills can spot the Candle hidden in the Garden. Your Time Starts Now!

♬ original sound - Alexander - 亚历山大

Most participants said that it took them over a minute to find the hidden candle, while others claimed that the item was not in the picture at all. Did you manage to find it?

If not, no big deal. The answer is below.

The candle is hidden on the right side, next to the sand palace. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) The candle is hidden on the right side, next to the sand palace. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

The candle is hidden on the right side, next to the sand palace. How long did it take you to find it – if you even could?



