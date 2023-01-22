The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Aurora chaser captures incredible footage of Northern Lights

Many of Ledvina's tweets sees him positioning his camera to capture the lights, then fast-forwarding the footage to show its movements quicker.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 03:37
The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of a volcano in Eyjafjallajokull, Iceland, April 22, 2010 (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of a volcano in Eyjafjallajokull, Iceland, April 22, 2010
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Vincent Ledvina, who describes himself as "The Aurora Guy," posted on Twitter footage he captured of an aurora explosion near his Airbnb in Iceland.

"It was amazing to see in person, the camera doesn't do it justice," he tweeted.

Ledvina, who is also a photographer, often posts on social media footage he captures of northern lights. Many of his tweets sees him positioning his camera to capture the lights, then fast-forwarding the footage to show its movements quicker.

What is this phenomenon?

Northern lights, also formally called aurora borealis, is a phenomenon that occurs in Earth's atmosphere where green, red or purple lights dance across the sky.

The Northern Lights above the Kirkenes Snow Hotel (credit: PR)The Northern Lights above the Kirkenes Snow Hotel (credit: PR)

These lights can be found in the northern and southern hemispheres. The southern lights are referred to as aurora australis, according to The Library of Congress's website.

Where can I see them?

They are more likely to be found closer to Earth's poles. In other words, places like Canada, Alaska, Greenland, Antarctica and Iceland. Ledvina is based in Alaska.



Tags canada social media iceland Alaska
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
5

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by