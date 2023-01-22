Aurora chaser captures incredible footage of Northern Lights

Vincent Ledvina, who describes himself as "The Aurora Guy," posted on Twitter footage he captured of an aurora explosion near his Airbnb in Iceland.

"It was amazing to see in person, the camera doesn't do it justice," he tweeted.

Timelapse of the aurora explosion from January 13 right outside our AirBnB near Seljalandsfoss, Iceland! You can really see how fast the aurora changed, it was amazing to see in person, the camera doesn't do it justice!@TamithaSkov #aurora #northernlights pic.twitter.com/NYopz5ftjU — Vincent Ledvina (@Vincent_Ledvina) January 18, 2023

Ledvina, who is also a photographer, often posts on social media footage he captures of northern lights. Many of his tweets sees him positioning his camera to capture the lights, then fast-forwarding the footage to show its movements quicker.

What is this phenomenon?

Northern lights, also formally called aurora borealis, is a phenomenon that occurs in Earth's atmosphere where green, red or purple lights dance across the sky.

The Northern Lights above the Kirkenes Snow Hotel (credit: PR)

Many have said this is their favorite shot of mine! While the aurora was ramping up, I explored the marina up in Churchill, MB and found this canoe perfectly tucked away.I positioned the camera facing east just in case the aurora expanded, and that's exactly what it did! pic.twitter.com/rA9G9A1SBi — Vincent Ledvina (@Vincent_Ledvina) January 21, 2023

These lights can be found in the northern and southern hemispheres. The southern lights are referred to as aurora australis, according to The Library of Congress's website.

The aurora exploded above Fairbanks, Alaska on January 17. I finally processed this short timelapse and I'm excited to share it with you all. The air temp was around -20 F this night, not too bad!Settings and gear:2 s, f/1.8, ISO 3200Sony a7 iv and Sony 14 mm f/1.8 GM pic.twitter.com/m0BCiQ07RT — Vincent Ledvina (@Vincent_Ledvina) January 22, 2023

Where can I see them?

They are more likely to be found closer to Earth's poles. In other words, places like Canada, Alaska, Greenland, Antarctica and Iceland. Ledvina is based in Alaska.