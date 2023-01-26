The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Thai man running 2,000km to propose to girlfriend on Valentine’s Day

The man, a resident of Thailand, will walk nearly 2,000km to "prove his love" to a woman he has never met before. 

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 26, 2023 03:04
A view of the Mekong river bordering Thailand and Laos is seen from the Thai side in Nong Khai, Thailand, October 29, 2019. Picture taken October 29, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN)
A view of the Mekong river bordering Thailand and Laos is seen from the Thai side in Nong Khai, Thailand, October 29, 2019. Picture taken October 29, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN)

A Thai man is documenting his incredible 2,000km journey on TikTok as he travels on foot to propose to his girlfriend, who he met on social media and has yet to meet in person, in time for Valentine’s Day.

Departing from his hometown of Nakhon Nayok in Northern Thailand on January 14th, the man hopes to reach the Southern Thai province of Satun by February 15. The man will walk nearly 2,000km to "prove his love" to a woman he has never met before. 

@kaocivid1970 #เดินไปขอแต่งงาน ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ - แมวเก้าชีวิต

In one of his various videos uploaded to social media, he said: "I will run and prove whether there is true love in my heart or not. I will run for a month, starting on January 14th and will reach my destination on February 14th – Valentine’s Day.”

“True love can be found on social media”

"We met on TikTok and I will show everyone that true love can be found on social media," the man declared. The anonymous man posts regular updates on his viral TikTok account and has so far garnered millions of views. 

While he began the journey with passion and pace, the man admitted in a video that he began feeling fatigued on the third day.

@kaocivid1970 #เดินไปขอแต่งงาน ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ - แมวเก้าชีวิต

The man set off 11 days ago and still has 843 km to go to his destination. In his most recent video, which has so far gained 3.1 million views, he admitted he has no idea what his girlfriend thinks about him reaching her on foot. 



