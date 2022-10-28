The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli arrested in Thailand after M-16 ammunition found in suitcase

Farjun's family is convinced that the ammunition was forgotten in the suitcase from his last stint in the Israeli military reserves.

By YOAV ETIEL/WALLA
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 16:38
Bullets [file] (photo credit: REUTERS)
Bullets [file]
(photo credit: REUTERS)

An Israeli was arrested on Friday morning at the Phuket airport in Thailand after 55 5.56 mm assault rifle bullets were found in his suitcase, according to local media.

The Israeli, Gal Shmuel Farjun, 29, admitted during his inverrogation that the bullets found were his - but he did not provide an explanation to law enforcement officials in the country as to why he possessed them.

The ammunition was found in a gray Samsonite suitcase - after Farjun landed in an airport in Phuket on a domestic flight. The police said that he was transferred to the Sakho police station, adjacent to the airport, where he was questioned for illegal possession and transportation of ammunition.

Release, bail and trial

Farjun was released on bail and is awaiting his trial. His family is convinced that the ammunition was forgotten in the suitcase from his last stint in the Israeli military reserves. "It's a common thing to forget in a bag - especially when you're in the field and your bag is your closet."

10 IDF boxes with10,000 5.56 rifle bullets. (credit: BORDER CROSSINGS AUTHORITY/MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)10 IDF boxes with10,000 5.56 rifle bullets. (credit: BORDER CROSSINGS AUTHORITY/MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that "the Department of Israelis Abroad in the Consular Wing and the Consul in Bangkok are monitoring the case and the Consul was in constant contact with the citizen."

They wished to remind the public that before traveling abroad, bags and luggage should be carefully checked to prevent the discovery of ammunition or other prohibited substances which constitute an offense in other countries and may lead to the arrest, trial and imprisonment of Israeli citizens.



Tags IDF Thailand guns Israelis arrest
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
5

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by