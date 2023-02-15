Shin Bet and Mossad set up Valentine's Day date

The Shin Bet and its international counterpart, the Mossad, set up a Valentine's Day date in a mock text conversation posted on the Shin Bet's Instagram account on Tuesday.

The conversation begins with the Shin Bet asking the Mossad out on a Valentine's Day date. Planning the date, however, proves complicated.

The Shin Bet suggests the pair go see a film, but the Mossad wisely points out, "no, we are always in the film." This, of course, is a reference to the myriad of films and television shows based on the covert operations of Mossad agents like Fauda and Mossad 101.

Costumes and surveillance

The Mossad then recommends the two see a play, but the Shin Bet again references their reputation for spy activity and rejects the idea, saying "we can't be bothered - we are always in costumes." They then say "we would suggest a restaurant, but you've already eaten," implying that they've been surveilling their Valentine's Day date.

Finally, the two agree to meet at command headquarters, ending the conversation with the typical Israeli "yalla!"