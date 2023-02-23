The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Test yourself: can you tell the difference between a real image and an AI image?

Both of these dogs are cute, but only one of them is real! Test your brain against Nvidia's AI and try to identify which image is real, and which was created by artificial intelligence.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 05:31
Which dog is real and which is created by the AI? (photo credit: MAARIV)
Which dog is real and which is created by the AI?
(photo credit: MAARIV)

Here are two pictures of adorable, cute dogs. However, one of these dogs does not really exist!

It was created by artificial intelligence that is capable of producing images that do not exist in reality at such a high level of accuracy that people cannot distinguish which image is real. That's right, this applies even when it comes to man's best friend.

So just before the AI takes over the world (and leaves us all out of work), we thought we'd check: will the software work on you too, or will you be able to tell the difference between what is real and which was created by artificial intelligence? The answer is at the bottom of the page. 

Which dog is real and which is created by the AI? (credit: MAARIV) Which dog is real and which is created by the AI? (credit: MAARIV)

The first picture (the dog on the right) is the real one! The second picture is of a puppy that isn't real, even though it looks like it is. Look at the happy look in its eyes, a face that demands petting and an expression that demands you throw the ball to it already! 

Which dog is real and which is created by the AI? (credit: MAARIV) Which dog is real and which is created by the AI? (credit: MAARIV)

How did AI make these images?

The image was created using a new artificial intelligence tool developed by the NVIDIA company, called Stylegan3.

The software learns with the help of a model that examines many examples of an object or in this case a certain animal, and is able to learn its unique characteristics and create from them a completely new image of an animal that does not exist.

This artificial intelligence is able to produce the images in the exact way we ask it to, after a short learning phase. For example, you can change color, interior structure, etc. and adapt each characteristic of the photo to your specific settings, as best we can imagine.



Tags animals dogs intelligence artificielle Artificial intelligence
