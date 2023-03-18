The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Party fatigue? This is the creative Israeli solution

Getting exhausted after hours of dancing at a party? This young Israeli found a creative solution for the problem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 18, 2023 02:24
Revellers celebrate during the Street Parade dance music event in Zurich, Switzerland August 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)
Revellers celebrate during the Street Parade dance music event in Zurich, Switzerland August 13, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)

A video on social media app Tiktok, uploaded by user blondish and showing the ultimate Israeli solution to party fatigue, recently went viral on the internet.

It starts by showing a crowd of young people dancing and enjoying themselves. The video was ostensibly taken at a music festival near the Dead Sea in Israel and the uploader gives the time as 9 a.m., possibly implying that the party has been going on for hours.

Events on 9 a.m. at the Dead Sea

The video then shows one of the party people, who is dressed in all black and seemingly brought a suitcase to the dancefloor.

The uploader of the clips shows text to give expression to his and our thoughts while watching the events unfold.

"Thought I was about to visit a crime," the uploader writes, probably expecting a drug deal to go down in the middle of the party after the man with the suitcase approaches another man who looks at him curiously.

@blondish 9am on a dancefloor in the Dead Sea oh my… #electronicmusic #rave ♬ original sound - BLOND:ISH

While the man with the suitcase opens its zipper, the Tiktok user asks the question we are all asking ourselves at this point. "What's in the suitcase bro?"

At this point, the man starts to hand out small cups to the people dancing around him and then puts small coffee packs in the cups.

"Bro brought espresso to the show," the uploader comments appreciatingly, as the video ends.

Everyone who spent some time in Israel, will of course identify the coffee packs as containing the iconic black coffee made by famous Israeli company Elite.



