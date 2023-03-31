The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post OMG

Ukrainian hackers use Russian officer's wife's nude photos to gather intelligence

Mrs. Atroshchenko agreed to surprise the regiment with a pinup calendar, thinking she was speaking with an officer rather than Ukrainian hackers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 31, 2023 02:35
Woman undressing (photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
Woman undressing
(photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

The Ukrainian Cyber Alliance, also called Cyber Resistance, teamed up with InformNapalm, a pro-Ukrainian informational news website, to trick twelve Russian military wives into giving away their husbands' personal information over the course of several months.

This culminated with a grand reveal in late March on InformNapalm's website: Hackers pretended to be putting together a pinup calendar to improve morale among Russian officers to get these twelve wives to take photos in their husbands' uniforms, providing them with enough information to track down plenty of biographical info on each officer. 

Both InfoNapalm and Cyber Resistance were created in 2014 and 2016 respectively, as a response to Russia's annexation of Crimea. They have continued their efforts to spread information about the tensions between Russia and Ukraine over the years and redoubled those efforts with the outbreak of the war in February 2022. 

The pinup calendar that started it all

(credit: Wikimedia Commons) (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The operation began with Russian Colonel Sergey Valeriyevich Atroshchenko, whose address, date of birth, phone number and email are all available on the InfoNapalm website. Hackers were able to find and publish images of his face and home, as well as his government documents. They used his COVID-19 fascination records to find his current address. From there they located his duty station and hack into his portal on the Russian Ministry of Defense website where they found out how much he gets paid. 

"Among the large volumes of correspondence and spam in the mail dumps of the 960th AAR commander, Col. Sergey Atroshchenko, we managed to find and isolate various detailed lists of pilots, performance evaluation records of officers, bulletins, memos, theoretical and practical calculations, etc which are of material interest for the Ukrainian intelligence," reads the InfoNapalm report. "Therefore, for now, we are not posting the entire dump for public viewing. We believe that it is not up to us to make life easy for the Russian counterintelligence, so we will let them figure out the scope of the leak for themselves."

The hackers did not stop with Col. Atroshchenko - they moved on to his wife. Her personal information including birth date, phone numbers, email and passport number are also on the InfoNapalm site. Hackers also found some nude or nearly-nude photos of Mrs. Atroshchenko which she sent to her husband. Two of those are also available for viewing on InfoNapalm. 

Under the impression that she was speaking with an officer from her husband's regiment, Mrs. Atroshchenko agreed to surprise the regiment with a pinup calendar featuring photos of all the regiment's military wives (who also agreed to participate in the project). Mrs. Atroshchenko "readily supported the proposal and organized everything," according to the report. 

She did fabulous work for the Ukrainian hackers, providing closeups of all the women posing in their husbands' uniform jackets. The husbands in question were, according to InfoNapalm, generally very careful with about showing themselves online and kept a low profile. However, thanks to the work of Mrs. Atroshchenko and her peers, the Ukrainians were easily able to find photos and personal data on all of them. 

"We thank our hacktivist friends from Cyber Resistance for the exclusive opportunity to make this exciting story public," concluded the InfoNapalm report. "United we stand. Glory to Ukraine!"



Tags Russia hacker Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by