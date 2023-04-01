The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Here's what finding the newspaper in this picture reveals

Think your eyesight is better than the average person? You should look at this picture. The creator of this piece explained that it hides an item, and it is not easy to find

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: APRIL 1, 2023 03:13
Can you find the missing newspaper? (photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)
Can you find the missing newspaper?
(photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

New optical illusions and puzzles are published daily to attract the attention of internet users. Recently, a picture of a park crowded with people walking was posted on the social media platform, TikTok. The content creator challenged viewers to find one item hidden in the park.

Can you find the missing newspaper? (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK) Can you find the missing newspaper? (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

Is it easy to solve optical illusions like this?

The record is to notice it in 9 seconds. Now, all you have to do is look among the people and objects and find out where the newspaper has gone. Look at the background and find it.

"It is claimed that only people with a high IQ can find it quickly," the content creator wrote.

@sweetdreamsdlover

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only a Genius can spot hidden Newspaper inside Public Park picture in 5 Secs!

♬ original sound - DREAM | NATION

For most who responded, the task was not easy. Many wrote that they were unable to locate the newspaper's hiding place, while others took over a minute to find it. Did you notice the item? Take another look before you scroll to view the solution.

Did you find the newspaper? Even if not, no big deal. The answer is before you.

The answer to the brain teaser is clear as day. (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK) The answer to the brain teaser is clear as day. (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

It is on the bench, between the woman in the brown dress and the guy in the light blue shirt.



