Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

A Monopoly game in Brussels turned bloody after an irritated man approached the players with a Japanese samurai sword.

Police said the fight erupted at around 5am on April 2 when a group of four people had been playing the popular board game on the sidewalk outside their home, local paper La Libre Belgique reported. The participants were loud enough to wake up their neighbors, a father and son, who came outside to ask the group to leave.

Things quickly became heated between the players and the father-son duo, resulting in the son bringing out a katana sword for "defense." After the men started physically fighting, the sword's scabbard got damaged, exposing the blade of his sword.

A local police spokesperson told the newspaper: "The player tried to grab the katana and removed the holster. The son tried to get it back."

Wounded and arrested

Ultimately, both the son and one of the Monopoly players were wounded and reportedly both taken to the hospital where the son, who was struck in an artery, remains in critical condition.

Both the injured Monopoly player, who was discharged from the hospital, and the son, were arrested.