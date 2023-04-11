The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post OMG

Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

Things quickly became heated between the players and the father-son duo, resulting in the son reportedly exposing  the blade of his sword. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 11, 2023 02:01
Crime scene tape. (photo credit: BRANDON ANDERSON/ FLICKR/ CREATIVE COMMONS)
Crime scene tape.
(photo credit: BRANDON ANDERSON/ FLICKR/ CREATIVE COMMONS)

A Monopoly game in Brussels turned bloody after an irritated man approached the players with a Japanese samurai sword. 

Police said the fight erupted at around 5am on April 2 when a group of four people had been playing the popular board game on the sidewalk outside their home, local paper La Libre Belgique reported. The participants were loud enough to wake up their neighbors, a father and son, who came outside to ask the group to leave.  

Things quickly became heated between the players and the father-son duo, resulting in the son bringing out a katana sword for "defense." After the men started physically fighting, the sword's scabbard got damaged, exposing the blade of his sword. 

Electronic monopoly (credit: Courtesy)Electronic monopoly (credit: Courtesy)

A local police spokesperson told the newspaper: "The player tried to grab the katana and removed the holster. The son tried to get it back."

Wounded and arrested 

Ultimately, both the son and one of the Monopoly players were wounded and reportedly both taken to the hospital where the son, who was struck in an artery, remains in critical condition.

Both the injured Monopoly player, who was discharged from the hospital, and the son, were arrested.



Tags crime arrest Brussels Games
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
2

Julia Wendel is definitely not Madeleine McCann - DNA tests

Madeleine McCann
3

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
4

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
5

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by