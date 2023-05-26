The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Asiana plane lands safely after door opens during flight

No one was hurt in the incident, but some passengers were taken to hospital suffering breathing issues due to shock, the company spokesperson said.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 26, 2023 09:07
Police officers investigate broken wireless communication equipment, which an Asiana Airlines airplane (C) from Incheon airport is believed to have struck before running off the runway at Hiroshima airport, in Mihara, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 15, 2015. (photo credit: KYODO/VIA REUTERS)
Police officers investigate broken wireless communication equipment, which an Asiana Airlines airplane (C) from Incheon airport is believed to have struck before running off the runway at Hiroshima airport, in Mihara, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 15, 2015.
(photo credit: KYODO/VIA REUTERS)

An Asiana Airlines 020560.KS plane landed safely in the South Korean city of Daegu on Friday after a door of the aircraft opened shortly before reaching the airport, a company spokesperson said.

The plane landed at Daegu airport at around 12:40 p.m. (0340 GMT) after departing from the island of Jeju an hour earlier, the airport's flight schedule showed.

No one was hurt in the incident, but some passengers were taken to hospital suffering breathing issues due to shock, the company spokesperson said.

An Asiana Airlines Airbus A350-900 is seen at the Airbus delivery center in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)An Asiana Airlines Airbus A350-900 is seen at the Airbus delivery center in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)

Nine people were transferred to a nearby hospital, s a Daegu fire department official said.

What caused the airplane door to open?

The Asiana Airlines spokesperson said suthorities were investigating how the door opened.

"Police are investigating the incident after a passenger who was sitting near the emergency exit said he touched its lever," the official said.



