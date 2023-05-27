The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Astrologers say these are the most pessimistic and negative zodiac signs

Looking at the positive side of any complex situation isn't for everyone. Are you one of the most negative signs?

By WALLA!
Published: MAY 27, 2023 03:01
A woman is frustrated while working from her computer with notebooks all around her (Illustrative) (photo credit: PXHERE)
A woman is frustrated while working from her computer with notebooks all around her (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PXHERE)

Astrology makes it possible to identify the people who don't look at the glass half full. So it's true, it sucks to find out that your favorite dish on the menu is sold out, but is that a good enough reason to spend the rest of the day whining? Is it worth continuing to resent the coffee you spilled on your shirt in the morning?

For the pessimists among us, it's probably worth it. Even such small annoyances may provoke anger and melancholy in them. Astrologically, we identified the most negative and pessimistic zodiac signs, and ranked them from the most negative to the most pessimistic.

Taurus

"A grounded earth sign that tends to be realistic and not pessimistic, but its stubbornness can bring negativity out of it," Marita Andreeva, an astrologer from the Futurio app, explained to BestLife. Even if they need help - they won't ask for it.

Charlotte Kirsten, founder of the astrology blog Typically Topical added, "It makes them look ultra-competitive." Their stubborn behavior makes them resist changes and look only at the negative side of every situation.

Virgo

Much like Taurus, this sign does not favor the unknown. "Virgos crave order, structure, and hierarchy, and while change can improve such situations, they are well aware of all possible negative consequences and side effects—usually before they even occur," Kirsten shares. Claire added that their perfectionist behavior "can also make them irritable and overly critical of themselves and others." These can lead to anxiety and negative thinking.

Cancer

Cancer is known as the most sensitive sign of the zodiac. "They are very empathetic and care for others," says Claire. But since they're a water sign ruled by the moon, they're also prone to "moods, overreacting, and insecurity," she adds. As Kirsten puts it, "Cancers can't stop themselves from 'feeling it all,' so they often let their emotional instincts and concerns influence their larger view of situations. This can be great in circumstances that require empathy, but disastrous in other circumstances."

Capricorn

As a sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure and discipline, Capricorns are best known as workaholics and orderlies, "but they can also come across as pessimistic, rigid and emotionless," says Claire. Their desire to stay on track means they "see risks and 'what ifs' around every corner," notes Kirsten. So, don't expect them to take part in any impromptu activities. Also, don't expect them to reveal their true feelings. "Capricorn boys and girls are usually reserved people who don't show their emotions," Andreeva says. Instead, they may criticize those around them.

The most negative sign: Scorpio

Astrologers agree that Scorpio is the most negative sign in the zodiac. Like Cancer and Pisces, this is a very sensitive water sign. Like Capricorn, they keep those feelings bottled up.

"Scorpios usually have trouble trusting others because of past hurt," explains Kirsten. Because they are so skeptical of everyone, they "expect a dirty trick everywhere and have a somewhat pessimistic view of the world," Andreeva says. Their emotions are extreme when they feel they have been wronged. "Scorpios are very prone to holding grudges or being vengeful," adds Claire, who says they can "sometimes come across as possessive, jealous and overbearing."



Tags astrology blog zodiac
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

White supremacists sentenced for plan to attack US electric substations

An electrical substation.
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by