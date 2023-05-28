12-year-old Clovis Hung broke a Fullerton College record , becoming the youngest person to graduate from the US institution. Hung graduated on May 20.

Hung graduated with five Associate of Arts degrees in History, Social Sciences, Social Behavior and Self-Development Arts and Human Expression, and Science and Mathematics.

Adding to Hung’s achievements, he was elected as a Senator for Associated Students for the next upcoming year, when he plans to take new STEM classes at the college until he is ready to apply for universities.

Hung enrolled in the college when he was only 9-years-old, having been inspired by a 13-year-old Jack Rico who attended the same college and obtained 4 degrees.

“I feel proud of myself. Hard work has finally paid off,” Hung told his College’s newsletter.

Messages and artwork are pictured on the top of the caps of graduating students during their graduation ceremony at UC San Diego in San Diego, California, US June 17, 2017. (credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)

The secret to Clovis Hung’s success

“Clovis is super inquisitive, mature, diligent, self-disciplined, and highly motivated. He is also very curious and traditional public schools could not satisfy his curiosity, therefore, the best option was college,” Song Choi, Hung’s mother, told the newsletter when explaining her decision to homeschool Hung.

“The first question the professors and classmates usually ask is how old I am. They are surprised at what I am doing here and always curious about the points of my quizzes and exams. However, after a while, I have shown a serious attitude toward my study; they all believe in my ability and determination to get good grades,” added Hung.

Hung was able to attend the school under the "special admit" program.

“At first, I was a little worried about how he would relate to the other students given the age and developmental differences, however, those concerns were unfounded. Clovis has been a great mixture of ‘kid’ and college student. He is mature enough that the other students take him seriously, but enough of a kid that they look after him like a younger brother and cheer him on,” said Biology Professor Kenneth Collins.

Clovis has really embraced the opportunities Fullerton College has to offer because his interests are so expansive. He’s interested in so many different subjects, and he’s made meaningful connections with other students and faculty,” said Professor Jodi Balma, the Honors Program Coordinator and Political Science Professor at the college.

Hung’s plans for the future

Other than future STEM classes at the college and university applications, Hung said that he plans to get his pilot license in the next few years.

“I feel really proud of what I’ve accomplished so far,” he said. “I also just joined the Civic Air Patrol and hope to get my pilot license at age 16.”

As for Hung’s longer-term goals, Hung told the college newsletter that he is looking into careers in commercial piloting, pediatric medicine, and aerospace careers.