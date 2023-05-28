The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

12-year-old boy graduates from US community college

Hung was able to attend the school under the ‘special admit’ program.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 28, 2023 19:16
Brighton High School seniors, with the messages “I Did It” and “On To My Next Dream” on their caps, wait for their graduation ceremony being held at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox for greater safety during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in US, June 15, 2021 (photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)
Brighton High School seniors, with the messages “I Did It” and “On To My Next Dream” on their caps, wait for their graduation ceremony being held at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox for greater safety during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in US, June 15, 2021
(photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

12-year-old Clovis Hung broke a Fullerton College record , becoming the youngest person to graduate from the US institution. Hung graduated on May 20.

Hung graduated with five Associate of Arts degrees in History, Social Sciences, Social Behavior and Self-Development Arts and Human Expression, and Science and Mathematics.

Adding to Hung’s achievements, he was elected as a Senator for Associated Students for the next upcoming year, when he plans to take new STEM classes at the college until he is ready to apply for universities.

Hung enrolled in the college when he was only 9-years-old, having been inspired by a 13-year-old Jack Rico who attended the same college and obtained 4 degrees.

“I feel proud of myself. Hard work has finally paid off,” Hung told his College’s newsletter.

Messages and artwork are pictured on the top of the caps of graduating students during their graduation ceremony at UC San Diego in San Diego, California, US June 17, 2017. (credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)Messages and artwork are pictured on the top of the caps of graduating students during their graduation ceremony at UC San Diego in San Diego, California, US June 17, 2017. (credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)

The secret to Clovis Hung’s success 

“Clovis is super inquisitive, mature, diligent, self-disciplined, and highly motivated. He is also very curious and traditional public schools could not satisfy his curiosity, therefore, the best option was college,” Song Choi, Hung’s mother, told the newsletter when explaining her decision to homeschool Hung. 

“The first question the professors and classmates usually ask is how old I am. They are surprised at what I am doing here and always curious about the points of my quizzes and exams. However, after a while, I have shown a serious attitude toward my study; they all believe in my ability and determination to get good grades,” added Hung.

Hung was able to attend the school under the "special admit" program.

“At first, I was a little worried about how he would relate to the other students given the age and developmental differences, however, those concerns were unfounded.  Clovis has been a great mixture of ‘kid’ and college student.  He is mature enough that the other students take him seriously, but enough of a kid that they look after him like a younger brother and cheer him on,” said Biology Professor Kenneth Collins. 

Clovis has really embraced the opportunities Fullerton College has to offer because his interests are so expansive. He’s interested in so many different subjects, and he’s made meaningful connections with other students and faculty,” said Professor Jodi Balma, the Honors Program Coordinator and Political Science Professor at the college. 

Hung’s plans for the future

Other than future STEM classes at the college and university applications, Hung said that he plans to get his pilot license in the next few years.

“I feel really proud of what I’ve accomplished so far,” he said. “I also just joined the Civic Air Patrol and hope to get my pilot license at age 16.” 

As for Hung’s longer-term goals, Hung told the college newsletter that he is looking into careers in commercial piloting, pediatric medicine, and aerospace careers.



Tags United States education intelligence college
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
3

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
4

How Israel exposed and destroyed Islamic Jihad rocket production sites in Gaza

Smoke rises above buildings After air strikes by Israeli warplanes, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by