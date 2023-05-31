Pennsylvania bus driver accused of duct-taping 10-year-old to seat

A school bus driver in Pennsylvania has been arrested for duct taping a child to a seat on her bus on March 8.

Juliet Pratt, 54, is charged with unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child and assault, according to a May 30 news release from the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.

Surveillance video showed Pratt allegedly using duct tape to restrain a 10-year-old child who was already wearing a safety belt. According to CBS Philadelphia, the victim has Down syndrome.

Video shows Pratt placing the duct tape around the kid's ankles and chest. The student doesn't appear to attempt to free himself.

The incident took place at Hillcrest Elementary School in Drexel Hill. Local media reported that Upper Darby Police Department responded after receiving a call that the boy had been “assaulted by a bus driver,” the release said.

Police noted that this is not the first time Pratt had used duct tape on the boy.

The school district told ABC that Pratt is no longer employed as a bus driver at the school. She was released on a $25,000 bond and is expected back in court in June.