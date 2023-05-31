The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Pennsylvania bus driver accused of duct-taping 10-year-old to seat

Juliet Pratt, 54, is charged with unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child and assault. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 31, 2023 23:40
CHILDREN GET OFF a yeshiva school bus in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. (photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
CHILDREN GET OFF a yeshiva school bus in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn.
(photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

A school bus driver in Pennsylvania has been arrested for duct taping a child to a seat on her bus on March 8. 

Juliet Pratt, 54, is charged with unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child and assault, according to a May 30 news release from the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.

Surveillance video showed Pratt allegedly using duct tape to restrain a 10-year-old child who was already wearing a safety belt. According to CBS Philadelphia, the victim has Down syndrome. 

Video shows Pratt placing the duct tape around the kid's ankles and chest. The student doesn't appear to  attempt to free himself. 

Crime scene tape. (credit: BRANDON ANDERSON/ FLICKR/ CREATIVE COMMONS)Crime scene tape. (credit: BRANDON ANDERSON/ FLICKR/ CREATIVE COMMONS)

The driver had used duct tape on the before before 

The incident took place at Hillcrest Elementary School in Drexel Hill. Local media reported that Upper Darby Police Department responded after receiving a call that the boy had been “assaulted by a bus driver,” the release said.

Police noted that this is not the first time Pratt had used duct tape on the boy.

The school district told ABC that Pratt is no longer employed as a bus driver at the school. She was released on a $25,000 bond and is expected back in court in June. 



