The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Police investigate boy injured in a freak zorb ball accident

The boy, 9, was catapulted 20 feet into the air after a small tornado crossed his path.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 19:24
Zorb balls (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Zorb balls
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Police in the United Kingdom are investigating a freak accident that occurred while a child was playing inside of an inflatable “zorb” ball. 

The boy, who is nine years old, was catapulted 20 feet into the air after a small tornado crossed his path, the Liverpool Echo reported, adding that he was seriously injured and remains hospitalized. The incident occurred at a food and wine festival in Southhampton. 

Shocked onlookers told the Echo that after a gust of wind occurred they witnessed the boy being suddenly taken high up into the air in the ball, made of transparent plastic.

"It was quite breezy then all of a sudden there was a gust of wind," an attendee said. "It (the inflatable ball) went over the trees and we thought it was a balloon at first before we realized it was one of the inflatables with a child inside and it landed right over there." 

How common are 'zorb' ball accidents? 

Zorbing is the recreation or sport of spinning downhill inside an orb. 

Merseyside Police on their duties through China town district of Liverpool, UK (credit: FLICKR) Merseyside Police on their duties through China town district of Liverpool, UK (credit: FLICKR)

In 2013, The Guardian reported a Russian man was killed and his friend seriously injured after their ride down a ski slope in a large inflatable zorb ball turned into tragedy. 

Denis Burakov, 27, and his friend Vladimir Shcherbakov, 33, set off in the ball at a resort in the Caucasus mountains when the zorb continued rolling for about half a mile before finally stopping by a frozen lake. Emergency responders said both men were ejected from the rolling zorb and landed in the snow. 



Tags United Kingdom children Tornado Injury
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by