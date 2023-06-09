The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Florida man spent 100 days underwater, says he feels 10 years younger

Back in May, at 74 days, Dr. Joseph Dituri broke the world record for the longest time staying underwater without depressurization.

By WALLA! HEALTH, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 9, 2023 08:32
Diving explorer and medical researcher Dr. Joseph Dituri waves to scuba diver Thane Milhoan inside the Jules' Undersea Lodge, in a Key Largo lagoon, Florida Keys, Florida, US, May 13, 2023. (photo credit: FRAZIER NIVENS/FLORIDA KEYS NEWS BUREAU/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Diving explorer and medical researcher Dr. Joseph Dituri waves to scuba diver Thane Milhoan inside the Jules' Undersea Lodge, in a Key Largo lagoon, Florida Keys, Florida, US, May 13, 2023.
(photo credit: FRAZIER NIVENS/FLORIDA KEYS NEWS BUREAU/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

On March 1, 2023, University of South Florida Professor Joseph Dituri embarked on a mission to stay 100 days underwater in isolation in order to find out what happens to the human body under such conditions.

Back in May, at 74 days he broke the world record for the longest time staying underwater without depressurization. He finally re-emerged after completing his mission on Friday.  

"We broke the record, but I don’t care," he told local Florida news outlet 10 Tampa Bay in May. “I’m down here for three specific reasons."

He now says he feels ten years younger than when he started the experiment, after having spent over three months 30 feet underwater in an undersea lodge off the coast of Key Largo.

After returning to dry land, Joseph Dituri, 55, was evaluated by paramedics who measured his vitality, as well as telomeres, the DNA sequences that connect to the ends of chromosomes.

Diving explorer and medical researcher Dr. Joseph Dituri peers out of a large porthole inside the Jules' Undersea Lodge, in a Key Largo lagoon, Florida Keys, Florida, US, May 13, 2023. (credit: FRAZIER NIVENS/FLORIDA KEYS NEWS BUREAU/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Diving explorer and medical researcher Dr. Joseph Dituri peers out of a large porthole inside the Jules' Undersea Lodge, in a Key Largo lagoon, Florida Keys, Florida, US, May 13, 2023. (credit: FRAZIER NIVENS/FLORIDA KEYS NEWS BUREAU/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Telomeres usually thin out as we age, but Dituri's telomeres are now 20% longer than when he dove in March.

Dr. Dituri's life and work 

Dituri was a diving officer in the US Navy for nearly 30 years and pursued education and academia in his retirement from the military.

His academic career has centered around hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a treatment for a variety of conditions and involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment to increase the amount of oxygen the blood can carry. 

According to 10 Tampa Bay, Dituri already runs a hyperbaric treatment center in Tampa and has continued his work as an educator remotely while living underwater for the last several months. 

Cholesterol was cut and sleep improved

According to Dituri and his researchers, he now has 10 times more stem cells than at the beginning of the study. Additional beneficial effects of deep-sea immersion include experiencing deep REM sleep for 60-66% of the night, a decrease of 72 points in cholesterol and his inflammatory markers were cut in half.

Dituri's research may prove invaluable to the field of marine and environmental research, and could even help astronauts prepare for extended space travel.



Tags United States health Florida professor Diving
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by