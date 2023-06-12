The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
British man detained climbing South Korean skyscraper

He reached the 73rd floor where authorities forced him to get into a maintenance cradle and enter the building.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 16:50

Updated: JUNE 12, 2023 16:51
A British man climbs South Korea's tallest building, the 123-storey Lotte World Tower, without a rope before being forced to abandon the climb more than halfway up, in Seoul, South Korea, June 12, 2023 (photo credit: South Korea's Songpa Fire Station/Handout via REUTERS)
A British man climbs South Korea's tallest building, the 123-storey Lotte World Tower, without a rope before being forced to abandon the climb more than halfway up, in Seoul, South Korea, June 12, 2023
(photo credit: South Korea's Songpa Fire Station/Handout via REUTERS)

A British man attempted to scale the world's fifth tallest building without ropes on Monday until South Korean authorities forced him to abandon his climb more than half way up the 123-storey Lotte World Tower in Seoul.

The 24-year-old man, wearing shorts, made his way up the landmark skyscraper for more than an hour as police and fire crews gathered below.

He reached the 73rd floor where authorities forced him to get into a maintenance cradle and enter the building, a fire department official said, adding that police took him into custody for questioning.

The British man was arrested in the past

Police were not immediately available for comment.

Lotte Group's 123-storey skyscraper Lotte World Tower is seen from an observation platform in Seoul, South Korea, August 11, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI/FILE PHOTO) Lotte Group's 123-storey skyscraper Lotte World Tower is seen from an observation platform in Seoul, South Korea, August 11, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI/FILE PHOTO)

The Chosun Ilbo newspaper identified the man as George King-Thompson. British media reported he was arrested and jailed for climbing the Shard building in London in 2019.

In 2018, police arrested “French Spiderman” Alain Robert as he was more than half-way up the Lotte World Tower.



