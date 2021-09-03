The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Florida man flies 'Jew, I have a question' banner as marriage proposal

Turns out the banner wasn’t meant to be hate speech or a joke: It was a marriage proposal to a woman nicknamed “Jew.”

By BEN SALES/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 07:20
The banner in question flies across the Florida sky, August 2021. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/JTA)
The banner in question flies across the Florida sky, August 2021.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/JTA)
The banner, dragged by a plane last week across the Florida sky, looked disconcerting.
“Jew, I have a question,” it said.
Certainly it was a moment made for Twitter, attracting both jokesters and antisemitism watchdogs.
A tweet of the photo Saturday by the group StopAntisemitism got more than 100 shares. Another group, United With Israel, shared the photo and tweeted, “Antisemitism is alive and well.”
Others poked fun.
“Judging by my experience of Judaism the question is either something deep, philosophical and existential or ‘when are we eating? I’m STARVING,” one person tweeted.
Ben Shapiro, the Orthodox Jewish right-wing commentator, tweeted the photo out to his 3.5 million followers along with a joking, obscure reference to how rabbis answer questions of Jewish law.
Turns out the banner wasn’t meant to be hate speech or a joke: It was a marriage proposal to a woman nicknamed “Jew.” (What that’s short for — Julia? Jewel? Judith? Remains unclear.)
According to Glenna Milberg, a local South Florida television reporter, the banner was created and flown by Aerial Banners, whose Instagram page shows examples of similar marriage proposals — though others tend to say “Will you marry me?” That probably would have cleared up the confusion here.
Milberg reported that Milo Srkal Jr., a representative of Aerial Banners, said he didn’t realize the banner could be read as offensive until he got a call from the local branch of the Anti-Defamation League.
“It was like, ‘Wait, what? What are you talking about?’” he said, according to News10, Milberg’s station. “And then after sitting back, thinking about it, reading a few things and having things explained to us, it was like, ‘Oh my God.’”
Of course, the real story of the banner prompted another question: Did “Jew” say yes?
According to Milberg, she did.


Tags marriage Florida antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Prime Minister Bennett should speak with PA leader Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by