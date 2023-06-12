The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukrainian refugee wins 500,000 euros in Belgian lottery

The winner, whose identity will remain unknown as is the case for all Belgian lottery winners, is between 18 and 24 years old and has been living in Brussels for the last 12 months.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 17:22
A woman buys a ticket for the Mega Millions lottery drawing at a news stand in New York City, U.S., July 26, 2022 (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
A woman buys a ticket for the Mega Millions lottery drawing at a news stand in New York City, U.S., July 26, 2022
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

 A Ukrainian war refugee has won 500,000 euros ($540,000) using a scratchcard, the Belgian national lottery said on Monday.

The man bought the scratchcard for 5 euros last month in a gas station, meaning his bet has been increased a hundred thousandfold.

The man's reaction to winning the lottery

"He has mixed feelings (about winning). It is a difficult period to be happy with everything happening in his home country," said Joke Vermoere, spokesperson for the National Lottery, alluding to Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine.

Vermoere added that the winner first wants to throw a party with the money to thank everyone who has helped him integrate in Belgium, and then he would like to do something for his compatriots and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Lottery tickets are pictured as the Powerball lottery jackpot hits $1 billion in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 31, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER) Lottery tickets are pictured as the Powerball lottery jackpot hits $1 billion in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 31, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER)

She also said that while the man is happy in Belgium and has found work, he would like to return to Ukraine as soon as the war finishes.

Winning the lottery in Belgium comes tax-free.

Last year, 165 people from a small Belgian village won 142,897,164 euros.

($1 = 0.9286 euros)



