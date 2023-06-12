Ukrainian refugee wins 500,000 euros in Belgian lottery

A Ukrainian war refugee has won 500,000 euros ($540,000) using a scratchcard, the Belgian national lottery said on Monday.

The man bought the scratchcard for 5 euros last month in a gas station, meaning his bet has been increased a hundred thousandfold.

The winner, whose identity will remain unknown as is the case for all Belgian lottery winners, is between 18 and 24 years old and has been living in Brussels for the last 12 months.

The man's reaction to winning the lottery

"He has mixed feelings (about winning). It is a difficult period to be happy with everything happening in his home country," said Joke Vermoere, spokesperson for the National Lottery, alluding to Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine.

Vermoere added that the winner first wants to throw a party with the money to thank everyone who has helped him integrate in Belgium, and then he would like to do something for his compatriots and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

She also said that while the man is happy in Belgium and has found work, he would like to return to Ukraine as soon as the war finishes.

Winning the lottery in Belgium comes tax-free.

Last year, 165 people from a small Belgian village won 142,897,164 euros.

($1 = 0.9286 euros)