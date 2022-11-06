The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Why are most Ukrainian refugees going to Europe, not Israel? - analysis

Better benefits and an easier time getting recognized as Jewish by other countries make Israel an unattractive option for Ukrainian refugees.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: NOVEMBER 6, 2022 21:26
UKRAINIAN REFUGEES this week at the border with Poland in Medyka. (photo credit: Hilik Magnus/Passport Card)
UKRAINIAN REFUGEES this week at the border with Poland in Medyka.
(photo credit: Hilik Magnus/Passport Card)

Israel has invested billions of shekels for the rescue and support of Ukrainian Jews from war-ravaged Europe. Despite Israeli government and Jewish Agency predictions that a large majority of these refugees will proceed to make aliyah, only a small percentage of them actually did.

More than 10,000 Jewish refugees have immigrated to Germany and are being cared for by the German Jewish community umbrella organization. Aron Schuster, director of the Central Welfare Office of Jews in Germany (ZWST) has sent The Jerusalem Post an updated report on the matter.

“In order to understand the numbers, it is important to note that Germany has been accepting Jewish refugees from the former Soviet Union (FSU) since its collapse at the beginning of the 1990’s,” the report reads.

According to Schuster, around 45% of German Jews today are Ukrainian and about 90% are from the FSU. Unlike Israel, Germany only accepts people who are halachically Jewish as Jewish refugees, as part of their program that is intended to assist Jews, while acknowledging the country’s Holocaust history.

Israeli sources told the Post that there are about 30,000 Ukrainian refugees in Germany that are eligible to make aliyah and become Israeli citizens, according to the Law of Return.

Ukrainian refugees are seen arriving in Israel as part of Operation Israeli Guarantee, on March 6, 2022. (credit: Sraya Diamant/GPO) Ukrainian refugees are seen arriving in Israel as part of Operation Israeli Guarantee, on March 6, 2022. (credit: Sraya Diamant/GPO)

According to official Israeli government stats, about 14,000 Ukrainians have made aliyah since the war broke out in Ukraine. The stats don’t specify how many are halachically Jewish, but the assumption is that most of them aren’t.

Add to these numbers the fact that there are about 2,000 Ukrainian Jews under the care of the Austrian Jewish community and a few tens of thousands living in other European countries, and it’s clear that Israel is far behind the expectations it had for this wave of olim from Ukraine.

According to demographer Sergio Dellapergola, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, about 45,000 Jews lived there. According to him, about 200,000 people who qualify as Jews according to Israel’s Right of Return law lived in Ukraine before the war.

So why did these refugees decide to immigrate to Germany or Austria rather than Israel?

“Special conditions apply in Germany to the admission of Jewish immigrants from the countries of the former Soviet Union,” The German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees website states.

Jewish refugees from Ukraine hold a different status than other refugees accepted in Germany, Dr. Felix Klein, the federal government’s commissioner for Jewish life in Germany and the fight against antisemitism told the Post in June.

“The difference is that they can start to work right away; they have working permits right from the beginning,” he said. Being a Jewish refugee in Germany “is a privileged position, compared to other asylum-seekers,” because of the painful historic connection.

Refugees to Germany receive housing, a monthly stipend and many other benefits that Israel either hasn’t been able to compete with – or has decided that it isn’t important enough for it to compete with – and therefore has lost a potential of tens of thousands of additional new immigrants with Jewish background or connection.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata has requested a sum of NIS 1 billion in order to create special programs and absorption packages for these olim. She was only given an additional modest budget of NIS 90 million, less than 10% of her request.

Israel has unfortunately lost its historic opportunity to absorb tens of thousands of Ukrainian Jewish refugees and those with Jewish roots. Most have decided to live in other countries as a result.

They know that they have the option to immigrate to Israel, even temporarily, but other countries seem like better options, at least for now.

It might not only have to do with benefits, but also with the fact that many of them wouldn’t be considered Jewish in Israel according to the Chief Rabbinate and will therefore have difficulties to marry and bury their loved ones in Jewish cemeteries.

The Israeli leadership and the next Israeli government need to assess this situation and determine if aliyah from Ukraine is a priority for the Jewish people. If it is, things need to be done very differently than they have been so far.



Tags aliyah ukraine refugees jewish refugees Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by