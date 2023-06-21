This is the reason for the strange size difference in blue, black jeans

Shopping for clothes can often be a frustrating experience, especially when it comes to finding the perfect fit.

Sizes differ from store to store, leaving shoppers uncertain about which fit will work best for them. Recently, a fashion enthusiast shared an intriguing experience with jeans, highlighting the unexpected variation in fit between two pairs of jeans of the same size but different colors: blue and black.

Rachel Spicer, a 25-year-old fashion influencer from Falkirk, UK, took to TikTok (@rachelspicer_) to showcase two size 20 jeans from the PrettyLittleThing brand. She had stumbled upon what she believed to be her dream pair of shorts, priced at an affordable £20. However, the disparity in fit between the blue and black jeans left her confsed.

In her video, Rachel explained that the blue jeans, although comfortable, appeared slightly looser on her frame. She expressed her excitement about the extra room, as she planned to wear them to a festival and expected some bloating due to alcohol. However, when she tried on the same size in black, she noticed that the shorts felt tighter and constrained her movement.

Comments poured in from fellow fashion enthusiasts, and Rachel discovered that her experience was not uncommon with black jeans. Many commenters explained that black jeans often have a tendency to be smaller compared to their blue counterparts of the same size. The reason behind this discrepancy lies in the dyeing process and the properties of black clothing.

Caitlin Pasnilla, the owner of a sewing company, shed light on the matter. She explained that the dyeing process for black pants, as well as certain dark green shades, causes them to shrink more than other colors. This shrinkage is an inherent characteristic that cannot be avoided. Supporting this notion, the tailored athlete website mentioned that different dyes used in the production process can result in varying levels of shrinkage, ultimately leading to black jeans fitting tighter than expected.

In addition to the dyeing process, Caitlin highlighted another factor contributing to the inconsistent sizing of jeans. Major companies like Levi's, for instance, have factories located in different parts of the world. While they provide specifications for production, the contractors in each factory follow their own unique preparation process, which may slightly deviate from others. As a result, even jeans of the same size may exhibit subtle differences in fit.

Rachel expressed her gratitude for the insights shared and expressed her intention to keep this newfound knowledge in mind for future purchases. Other fashion enthusiasts echoed her sentiments, appreciating the understanding they gained regarding the peculiar sizing tendencies of black jeans.

In conclusion, the revelation that black jeans often fit tighter than their blue counterparts has brought attention to the influence of the dyeing process and manufacturing variations. By being aware of these factors, individuals who are passionate about fashion can make informed choices and ensure a better fit when shopping for black jeans.