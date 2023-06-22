The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Numerology and wealth: unraveling the numbers for financial success

Two prominent numerologists, Gary Greenberg and Yifat Orlev, have put forth contrasting views on the numbers associated with financial success.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 17:24
Numerology has captivated people's imagination with its promise of unlocking secrets to wealth and prosperity.

Two prominent numerologists, Gary Greenberg and Yifat Orlev, have put forth contrasting views on the numbers associated with financial success. In this article, we delve into their claims, exploring the notion of wealth numbers and their alleged impact on one's fortune.

Gary Greenberg, a well-known numerologist and self-proclaimed "numbers man," has gained significant popularity through his TikTok channel, boasting nearly half a million followers (GG33Academy). In his viral videos, Gary reveals his concept of the "wealth number" – a number that, if present in one's birthdate or utilized in business, is believed to enhance the likelihood of becoming incredibly rich.

@gg33academy Billionaires use NUMEROLOGY #numerology #gg33academy #podcast #fyp #rationalmale #elonmusk #billionaire #stevejobs ♬ Blade Runner 2049 - Synthwave Goose

According to Gary, the wealth number is 28. He asserts that individuals born on the 28th of any month, those whose birth dates sum up to 28, or those who incorporate the number 28 into their business ventures, are destined for immense wealth. Supporting his claim, Gary highlights notable examples such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates, both born on the 28th. He even points out that the number 28 frequently appears in Rolex watch advertisements.

@gg33academy Numerology life hack #numerology #gg33academy #fyp #lifehack #getrich ♬ Beethoven Moonlight Sonata-High Sound Quality - Amemiya

While Gary Greenberg's theory has gained traction, numerologist Yifat Orlev presents a contrasting perspective. Yifat believes that the numbers associated with wealth are, in fact, 8 and 26. Drawing from Kabbalistic and Western aspects of numerology, Yifat explains the symbolism behind these numbers.

Number 8: Symbol of wealth and success

Yifat elaborates on the significance of number 8 in various cultures and belief systems. In Judaism, 8 is considered a typological number representing miracles and power. Notable references include the eight days of Hanukkah and the eight days of circumcision. Additionally, the number 8 holds symbolic importance within the priesthood and the Hasmoneans. Other traditions, like the Vikings and Brazilian witchcraft, also associate the number 8 with good luck and fortune. In Jewish culture, the sentence "Ben Perat Yosef," a protective and blessing phrase, contains the digits 888, serving as a safeguard for wealth, luck, and success.

Number 26: The path to financial prosperity

Yifat further asserts that number 26 holds significance in terms of financial abundance. According to the Kabbalistic Tree of Life, number 26 represents a path associated with work (E) and income (P). The belief suggests that individuals born on the 26th of any month, particularly those with names containing the letters E or P, are destined to experience lifelong prosperity.

Numerology has long intrigued individuals seeking insights into their financial prospects. While Gary Greenberg champions the number 28 as the key to wealth, Yifat Orlev challenges this notion, asserting that numbers 8 and 26 hold greater significance in the pursuit of financial success. Ultimately, the validity and impact of these wealth numbers remain a subject of personal belief and interpretation.



