The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Doctor shares startling testimony on patients returning from the dead

Discover the intriguing accounts of individuals who defied death, as a seasoned doctor sheds light on the reasons behind these extraordinary occurrences.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 17:17
A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated an the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). May 6, 2020 (photo credit: STEPHANE MAHE / REUTERS)
A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated an the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). May 6, 2020
(photo credit: STEPHANE MAHE / REUTERS)

From time to time, extraordinary stories surface, recounting instances where individuals were declared deceased but miraculously returned to life shortly after, some even in the midst of their own funerals. In a fascinating revelation, a doctor with two decades of experience in the field explains the underlying factors contributing to these remarkable resurrections.

Waking up in a grave — a chilling concept often reserved for nightmares or gripping horror films. Yet, tragically, such tales occasionally transcend fiction and materialize into real-life events. Just recently, an Ecuadorian woman regained consciousness moments before her burial, at her own funeral, after having been pronounced dead by funeral home staff hours earlier.

Prior to this, a 66-year-old woman in the early stages of dementia had been declared deceased, only to be discovered breathing when the body bag was unzipped. Common medical indicators, such as the absence of breathing or a pulse, fixed and dilated pupils, and unresponsiveness to stimuli, typically ascertain the passing of an individual.

However, in certain instances, patients initially deemed deceased based on these signs exhibit signs of life once again.

A 76-year-old woman, who was declared dead at a hospital in Ecuador's Babahoyo, shocked her family when she knocked on her coffin during her wake on June 9. (credit: Walla) A 76-year-old woman, who was declared dead at a hospital in Ecuador's Babahoyo, shocked her family when she knocked on her coffin during her wake on June 9. (credit: Walla)

Dr. Stephen Hughes, a highly regarded lecturer in medicine at Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom, describes such occurrences as exceedingly rare. In a thought-provoking article for The Conversation, he recounts encountering two such cases during his distinguished 20-year career as a consultant physician.

"This subject carries a significant amount of discomfort, rendering it challenging to discuss openly. Nevertheless, the patient has since made a full recovery"

Dr. Hughes

Resurrected patients

The first encounter with this peculiar phenomenon involved a woman afflicted with epilepsy who had ingested an overdose of phenobarbital —a n anti-epileptic medication that aids in managing the condition. As certain medications can diminish reactivity and slow down respiration and blood circulation, Dr. Hughes could not detect the patient's heartbeat or breathing, leading him to pronounce her deceased.

However, upon arrival at the morgue, a surprising event unfolded — her leg unexpectedly began to move. "This subject carries a significant amount of discomfort, rendering it challenging to discuss openly. Nevertheless, the patient has since made a full recovery."

Dr. Hughes proceeded to recount another incident that unfolded under his watch, involving an elderly woman who was initially declared dead, but shortly thereafter, her breathing and heart function spontaneously recommenced, albeit for a brief period.

These astonishing cases continue to puzzle medical professionals, highlighting the enigmatic nature of life and death. While such events remain exceptionally rare, they serve as a testament to the complexities of human physiology and the limits of our current understanding. Dr. Hughes' insights shed valuable light on these captivating occurrences, inviting further exploration into the mysteries surrounding life's delicate balance.

The extraordinary events described by Dr. Hughes challenge conventional understanding and urge us to delve deeper into the intricate dynamics between life and death.



Tags death discovery Resurrected
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
4

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by