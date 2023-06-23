Psychic social media users predicted Titan sub's destruction

Two different social media users predicted the Titan submersible's destruction months after debris from the sub was located after several days of round-the-clock searching for the lost vessel.

Twitter user @Phineas tweeted, “I have an idea for a Titanic (1997) sequel, where a luxury submarine full of millionaires crashes while touring the wreck of Titanic. (They all drown and get eaten by crabs. The movie is 26 minutes long. Very rewatchable.)” on September 22, 2022.

“My prophecies always take the form of movie pitches. It’s a mysterious gift,” the user tweeted on June 22.

Other social media psychics predicting the event

@Phineas was not the only user to have predicted the disaster though, TikToker @beepbeepb**** claims to have written down the sinking on her 2023 predictions bingo card.

The TikToker's other 2023 predictions include popular singer Lizzo getting a key to the city, Russia leaving Ukraine and a mass shooting at a Republican event.

Past warning signs on the Titan

On January 18, 2018, OceanGate employee David Lochridge forwarded to the company's leaders an engineering report he had authored that was critical of OceanGate's research and development process for the Titan, according to lawsuits Lochridge and OceanGate filed against one another that year. In particular, Lochridge was concerned about the design of the hull and its ability to withstand the intense pressures of deep waters.

The company called a meeting the next day to discuss Lochridge's concerns, according to the lawsuits. At the conclusion of the meeting, Lochridge stated he could not accept OceanGate's design decisions and would not authorize any crewed voyage without further testing. He was then fired.

OceanGate filed a lawsuit against Lochridge in June and July of 2018 alleging he had discussed confidential information with at least two other people. Lochridge countersued in August 2018, denying that and claiming that OceanGate's lawsuit was an effort to discourage "whistleblowers from coming forth with quality control issues and safety concerns that threaten the safety of innocent passengers."

The Titan sub has a history of malfunction, German adventurer Arthur Liobl told German media outlet Bild, describing his experience on the missing submarine the Titan in 2021.

“The first submarine didn't work, then a dive at 1,600 meters had to be abandoned. My mission was the fifth, but we also went into the water five hours late due to electrical problems,” Liobl explained, adding that he believed this could have been the cause of the sub's current malfunction.

During his own trip, the bracket of a stabilization tube, which was responsible for the sub's balanced descent, allegedly tore. “That was reattached with zip ties. That didn't worry me," he expressed.