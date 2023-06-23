The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Psychic social media users predicted Titan sub's destruction

A Twitter user had predicted the Titan's implosion in September 2022, while a TikTok user had placed it on her 2023 predictions bingo card.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 18:31

Updated: JUNE 23, 2023 18:36
Rear Admiral John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, speaks during a press conference updating about the search of the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, which is carrying five people to explore the wreck of the sunken Titanic, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 22, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Two different social media users predicted the Titan submersible's destruction months after debris from the sub was located after several days of round-the-clock searching for the lost vessel.

Twitter user @Phineas tweeted, “I have an idea for a Titanic (1997) sequel, where a luxury submarine full of millionaires crashes while touring the wreck of Titanic. (They all drown and get eaten by crabs. The movie is 26 minutes long. Very rewatchable.)” on September 22, 2022. 

“My prophecies always take the form of movie pitches. It’s a mysterious gift,” the user tweeted on June 22.

A satellite image shows ships taking part in the search and rescue operations associated with the missing Titan submersible near the wreck of the Titanic, June 22, 2023. (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)A satellite image shows ships taking part in the search and rescue operations associated with the missing Titan submersible near the wreck of the Titanic, June 22, 2023. (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

 Other social media psychics predicting the event

@Phineas was not the only user to have predicted the disaster though, TikToker @beepbeepb**** claims to have written down the sinking on her 2023 predictions bingo card. 

@beepbeepbitch Replying to @burnt.puddin2nd #bingo #2023bingocard  #submarinesandwich #submarinemissing #submarine #forlegalreasonsitsajoke ♬ original sound - Beep

The TikToker's other 2023 predictions include popular singer Lizzo getting a key to the city, Russia leaving Ukraine and a mass shooting at a Republican event.

Past warning signs on the Titan

On January 18, 2018, OceanGate employee David Lochridge forwarded to the company's leaders an engineering report he had authored that was critical of OceanGate's research and development process for the Titan, according to lawsuits Lochridge and OceanGate filed against one another that year. In particular, Lochridge was concerned about the design of the hull and its ability to withstand the intense pressures of deep waters.

The company called a meeting the next day to discuss Lochridge's concerns, according to the lawsuits. At the conclusion of the meeting, Lochridge stated he could not accept OceanGate's design decisions and would not authorize any crewed voyage without further testing. He was then fired.

OceanGate filed a lawsuit against Lochridge in June and July of 2018 alleging he had discussed confidential information with at least two other people. Lochridge countersued in August 2018, denying that and claiming that OceanGate's lawsuit was an effort to discourage "whistleblowers from coming forth with quality control issues and safety concerns that threaten the safety of innocent passengers."

The Titan sub has a history of malfunction, German adventurer Arthur Liobl told German media outlet Bild, describing his experience on the missing submarine the Titan in 2021.

“The first submarine didn't work, then a dive at 1,600 meters had to be abandoned. My mission was the fifth, but we also went into the water five hours late due to electrical problems,” Liobl explained, adding that he believed this could have been the cause of the sub's current malfunction. 

During his own trip, the bracket of a stabilization tube, which was responsible for the sub's balanced descent, allegedly tore. “That was reattached with zip ties. That didn't worry me," he expressed.



