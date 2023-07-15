The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Former Wagner boss appears half naked in bizarre photo leaked online

Despite his state of undress, Prigozhin has developed a reputation as a fashionista.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 15, 2023 23:23
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of Russian military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, who was recently killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Yulia Morozova)
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of Russian military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, who was recently killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Yulia Morozova)

Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has made his first appearance since being exiled from Russia for his failed coup attempts, in a photograph from a field tent, shared by a Wager-affiliated Telegram channel. However, it seems the internationally recognized paramilitary boss forgot his clothes.

The Wagner boss seems unfazed by his state of undress, as he appears to be waving toward the camera while sitting comfortably on his unmade bed.

While the photo is undated, analysts believe that the photo was taken in the last week in Belarus, according to the Mirror. The Belarusian Gayun Monitoring Group claims that the photograph may have been taken on July 12.

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS) Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)

Prigozhin’s passion for fashion 

Despite the lack-of fashionable attire in the photo, Prigozhin has gained the reputation of a fashionista that enjoys playing dress-up.

When Russian media outlets filmed the raiding of Prigozhin’s home, authorities were recorded as finding a number of wigs and photographs of Prigozhin dressed in numerous disguises.

Amidst Prigozhin's many costumes, authorities claimed to have found a white powder that was believed to be drugs, money, and opulent decorations.

 



