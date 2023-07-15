Former Wagner boss appears half naked in bizarre photo leaked online

Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has made his first appearance since being exiled from Russia for his failed coup attempts, in a photograph from a field tent, shared by a Wager-affiliated Telegram channel. However, it seems the internationally recognized paramilitary boss forgot his clothes.

The Wagner boss seems unfazed by his state of undress, as he appears to be waving toward the camera while sitting comfortably on his unmade bed.

Russian media publish a reportedly recent photo of Prigozhin in a field tent in (allegedly) Belarus. pic.twitter.com/MNXSBhffui — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 14, 2023

While the photo is undated, analysts believe that the photo was taken in the last week in Belarus, according to the Mirror. The Belarusian Gayun Monitoring Group claims that the photograph may have been taken on July 12.

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)

Prigozhin’s passion for fashion

Despite the lack-of fashionable attire in the photo, Prigozhin has gained the reputation of a fashionista that enjoys playing dress-up.

Prigozhin's "absurd disguises" are just incredible pic.twitter.com/ojd8RKa3Kf — Kevin Klyman (@kevin_klyman) July 6, 2023

When Russian media outlets filmed the raiding of Prigozhin’s home, authorities were recorded as finding a number of wigs and photographs of Prigozhin dressed in numerous disguises.

Amidst Prigozhin's many costumes, authorities claimed to have found a white powder that was believed to be drugs, money, and opulent decorations.