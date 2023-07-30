The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Taylor Swift fans shake it off hard enough to cause an earthquake

Taylor Swift fans caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3-magnitude earthquake at her Eras Tour concert in Seattle last weekend.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 30, 2023 20:43
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour in Arlington, Texas, April 2, 2023. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour in Arlington, Texas, April 2, 2023.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Taylor Swift fans, known as Swifties, did more than just shake it off during her Eras Tour concert at Lumen Field last weekend, causing seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3-magnitude earthquake.

Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University, first became aware of the earth-shaking event in a Facebook group she monitors about Pacific Northwest earthquakes. 

She immediately got to work analyzing the data from the two Seattle shows that took place on July 22 and July 23. 

“I grabbed 10 hours of data, from when doors opened to well after I thought the audience had gone home, and I just plotted them out to see how the ground shook,” she told Seattle’s King 5 news.

The data showed that not only did the ground shake, but it shook in an almost identical pattern matching a beat each night. 

“I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals,” she told CNN. “If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical.”

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour in Arlington, Texas, April 2, 2023 (credit: Wikimedia Commons) American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour in Arlington, Texas, April 2, 2023 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Swifties are in their earthquake era

Caplan-Auerbach did notice a 26-minute difference between the two shows, which was corroborated by fans who attended the event. 

“I asked around and found out the Sunday show was delayed by about half an hour, so that adds up."

The 'Swift Quake' that occurred at the Seattle Eras Tour concert was compared online to the 'Beast Quake' that occured in 2011 when Seattle Seahawks fans erupted in celebration after a touchdown by Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch. 

Both the 'Swift Quake' and the 'Beast Quake' were detected on the same local seismometer, Caplan-Auerbach told CNN.

“I don’t really want to get into a snickering match between Seahawks fans and Swifties but I will say Swifties have it in the bag,” she said. “This was much bigger than the Beast Quake in terms of the raw amplitude of shaking and it went on for a whole lot longer, of course.”

“The primary difference is the duration of shaking,” Caplan-Auerbach explained. “Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple of seconds, but eventually it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

Tarje Nissen-Meyer, a geophysicist at the University of Oxford said that the vibrations were unsurprising and “basic physics.”

“Vibrations from all sorts of sources continuously excite the earth,” he said. “Having tens of thousands of Swifties dancing in sync then induces a sizable vibrational force onto the ground."

Seismic waves are most commonly used to study natural events such as landslides, glaciers, and ocean weather. However, Nissen-Meyer said that as high-precision seismic instrumentation becomes more accurate, we may hear of such seismic activity from entertainment events more often. 

“Much like we can deduce different earthquake types, one could perhaps discern a Taylor Swift gig from a Bad Religion one, someday. It all depends on the amount of data recorded and processed."

Taylor Swift herself noted the high energy from Swifties at the concert and in an Instagram post she thanked her Seattle audience "for “all the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs.”

The Eras Tour, a celebration of Taylor Swift's albums and eras throughout her musical career, began in March and has become the cultural event of the year.

The show is over three hours long with 44 songs on the setlist, divided into 10 acts corresponding to each of her albums and eras. Demand for tickets has been unprecedented, breaking records for ticket sales and venue attendance.

Swift is set to end the US leg of the tour in August, and will then begin the international leg of the tour which will continue into 2024. By the end of the tour, the singer will have performed 131 shows across five continents.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by