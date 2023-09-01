The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Why are women posing naked in sunflower fields?

The owner of Stoke Fruit Farm is calling out tourists who pose naked in his sunflower fields, asking them to consider the families and children in the area.

By WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 04:12
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The owner of Stoke Fruit Farm is grappling with a concerning trend of visitors using his sunflower fields as a backdrop for nude photos. Sam Wilson, the farm owner on Hayling Island near Portsmouth, England, took to the farm's Facebook page to express his frustration towards individuals who regularly undress in his fields.

Wilson emphasized that families with children also visit the farm, especially during the summer holidays, making it an attraction for family recreation. To address the issue, Wilson kindly asked visitors to be considerate of others and refrain from taking bold pictures, especially when children are present.

(credit: Sam's Sunflowers/Screenshot) (credit: Sam's Sunflowers/Screenshot)

'For the whole family'

In an interview with the New York Times, Wilson stated, "We've had a few cases of nudity, and we want to remind people that we're an attraction for the whole family. We're for everyone, from babies to 100 years old. We're a family attraction, and that's our ethos." He added, "We want people to come here and enjoy picking flowers as a family, taking pictures, and conversations.

I understand that some people want to take daring pictures for their Instagram profiles, but I ask that they consider the people around them. Consider how it may affect others when you take photos in the sunflower fields. That's all we're asking for."

(credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Woops! This is what Sam Wilson found in his field

The recent plea from Wilson echoes a similar incident approximately a year ago when another sunflower field owner discovered a bra left behind by an unidentified woman. He urged the individual to collect her belongings before the harvest, but the bra was discarded despite his efforts. This is not the first time sunflowers have served as inspiration and a background for nude photography.

In 2003, the British film "Calendar Girls," based on a true story, featured middle-aged women posing naked with sunflowers to raise funds for blood cancer research. According to the organization's website, the film has since raised approximately $7 million for Blood Cancer UK over the past two decades.

Visitors need to respect the farm owner's boundaries and be mindful of how their actions impact others. While it is understandable that people may desire bold photos for their social media profiles, it is essential to prioritize the comfort and well-being of those around them. By considering the families and children present, visitors can ensure that everyone can enjoy the beauty of the sunflower fields without feeling uncomfortable or disturbed by inappropriate behavior.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by