Why are women posing naked in sunflower fields?

The owner of Stoke Fruit Farm is grappling with a concerning trend of visitors using his sunflower fields as a backdrop for nude photos. Sam Wilson, the farm owner on Hayling Island near Portsmouth, England, took to the farm's Facebook page to express his frustration towards individuals who regularly undress in his fields.

Wilson emphasized that families with children also visit the farm, especially during the summer holidays, making it an attraction for family recreation. To address the issue, Wilson kindly asked visitors to be considerate of others and refrain from taking bold pictures, especially when children are present.

(credit: Sam's Sunflowers/Screenshot)

'For the whole family'

In an interview with the New York Times, Wilson stated, "We've had a few cases of nudity, and we want to remind people that we're an attraction for the whole family. We're for everyone, from babies to 100 years old. We're a family attraction, and that's our ethos." He added, "We want people to come here and enjoy picking flowers as a family, taking pictures, and conversations.

I understand that some people want to take daring pictures for their Instagram profiles, but I ask that they consider the people around them. Consider how it may affect others when you take photos in the sunflower fields. That's all we're asking for."

(credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Woops! This is what Sam Wilson found in his field

The recent plea from Wilson echoes a similar incident approximately a year ago when another sunflower field owner discovered a bra left behind by an unidentified woman. He urged the individual to collect her belongings before the harvest, but the bra was discarded despite his efforts. This is not the first time sunflowers have served as inspiration and a background for nude photography.

In 2003, the British film "Calendar Girls," based on a true story, featured middle-aged women posing naked with sunflowers to raise funds for blood cancer research. According to the organization's website, the film has since raised approximately $7 million for Blood Cancer UK over the past two decades.

Visitors need to respect the farm owner's boundaries and be mindful of how their actions impact others. While it is understandable that people may desire bold photos for their social media profiles, it is essential to prioritize the comfort and well-being of those around them. By considering the families and children present, visitors can ensure that everyone can enjoy the beauty of the sunflower fields without feeling uncomfortable or disturbed by inappropriate behavior.