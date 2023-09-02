Shocking accident: Elevator suddenly drops, passengers injured (video)

A routine elevator ride in China turned into a near-death experience as a malfunctioning elevator suddenly plummeted, injuring three passengers. Footage of the incident, posted on social media earlier this week, shows the alarming moment.

According to one of the injured passengers, Lee, who was on the elevator at the time of the accident, "Everything turned around; we were all thrown in the air and slammed hard on the floor, one on top of the other." The incident occurred on Saturday, August 26, in Changsha City, Hunan Province, China.

Personal account

Lee, who lives on the 25th floor, recalled that the elevator suddenly stopped while descending to the entrance floor. "It got stuck and didn't move," explained Lee. The elevator started swinging from side to side when it reached the fourth floor. The confused occupants tried pressing buttons for other floors, but their attempts were futile.

Suddenly, the lights on the control panel went out, and the elevator dropped "like an amusement park ride." The alarming video, captured by the elevator's security cameras, shows all three passengers in the air, with one hitting the ceiling and falling violently on top of the others.

After the incident, the passengers contacted emergency services. They were evacuated in stable condition with minor bruises and several broken ribs to a local hospital. "I don't want to think about what could have happened if there were children and elderly people in the elevator at the same time," said the wife of one of the injured passengers.

According to the wife, the tenants had previously reported issues with the elevator. The elevator company has pledged to cover all medical expenses from the accident.