Many of us find joy in singing, even if our vocal talents are less than stellar. For those of us who fall on the amateur side of the spectrum, karaoke provides a delightful opportunity to passionately sing our favorite songs, even if our voices don't quite measure up. However, there's one particular karaoke song that has gained notoriety due to its connection to at least 12 tragic deaths since 1998. Yes, you read that correctly.

The song in question is none other than the iconic classic by Frank Sinatra, 'My Way.'

Some karaoke clubs remove 'My Way' from their song lists

One of the most haunting incidents took place in 2007, involving Romy Baligula, a 29-year-old man who tragically lost his life. He was fatally shot by Robilito Ortega, a 43-year-old security guard, at a bar in San Mateo, California. The reason? Baligula was in the midst of performing 'My Way,' and Ortega, irritated by the rendition, demanded that he stop singing. When Romy refused, the security guard pulled out his firearm and shot him at point-blank range, resulting in instant fatality. Incidents like this, along with others of a similar nature, prompted numerous pubs and karaoke clubs to remove 'My Way' from their song lists in an effort to prevent further violent occurrences.

After a period of relative quiet in the realm of 'My Way' related killings, 2018 brought forth another deeply unsettling incident. During a birthday celebration in the Philippines, an elderly man fell victim to a stabbing amidst a chaotic brawl. It came to light that the unfortunate victim had dared to perform 'My Way,' an act that provoked another attendee to forcefully intervene and, shockingly, resort to stabbing the singer in the chest.

Mr Ballen, a podcaster and investigator delving into this eerie phenomenon, aimed to illuminate the mystery surrounding these events. He remarked, "In the Philippines, there's one song that everyone knows not to touch with a ten-foot pole. Most karaoke venues have even purged it from their playlists, and those that haven't wouldn't dream of playing it. The question remains: Why? Since 1998, those who ventured to sing this particular tune have mysteriously met tragic ends. The exact reasons behind these killings remain murky, but the undeniable reality is that they have occurred. Some theorists speculate that the song's message somehow triggers latent violent tendencies in men. It revolves around a man living life unapologetically on his own terms, and for some baffling reason, it appears to incite an exaggerated sense of masculinity in its listeners, potentially propelling them towards sudden outbursts of aggression."