Thousands, some in a trance, pay homage to a sacred Thai tattoo master

Thousands of devotees, some in a state of trance, gathered at a Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Bangkok renowned for sacred tattoos known as Sak Yant. They paid their respects to a revered monk who mastered the practice and sought purification.

The gathering at Wat Bang Phra Buddhist temple is part of a Thai Wai Khru ritual in which devotees pay homage to Luang Phor Pern, the temple's formal abbot, who died in 2002. He was known for refining and popularizing the temple's Sak Yant tattoo style.

The idea that tattoos confer magical powers has existed in many parts of Asia for thousands of years. The Sak Yant is a practice shared by Cambodia and Laos that blends spirituality with superstitions and is not explicitly related to traditional Buddhist teachings.

What makes these tattoos special?

These tattoos, which usually include geometric motifs, animal shapes, deities, and scripts, are believed to offer protection, bring luck, and heal sickness for the wearer.

The tattoos' magical power was displayed during the ceremony when some devotees were in a trance state, shouting, running, and having to be held back. Some were growling and exhibited behaviors resembling the animals on their tattoos. A devotee in trance mimics a beast during a religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra monastery (credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN)

Some said they got goosebumps from the ritual where monks gave holy water to bless thousands of devotees.

Petcharat Mothin, 21, said his tattoo saved his life.

"I was almost shot once, but the bullet didn't come out," he said, adding that the incident made him a believer in the tattoo's magical power.

Many attend the ritual hoping it will help recharge the holiness of their tattoos and boost their luck.

Participants were asked to offer the monks 100 baht ($2.75), flowers, incense, and a pack of cigarettes for a new tattoo or an added inscription. Some elaborate sacred tattoos from the temple could cost as much as 20,000 baht ($550).

Monk Tuk, one of the temple's current tattoo masters, said that beyond the aesthetic, these tattoos remind people to be virtuous and adhere to Buddhist five precepts: to refrain from killing, stealing, sexual misconduct, lying, and using intoxicants that cloud the mind.