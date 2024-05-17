This hotel in the Swiss Alps could help Israeli's mental health - but the catch is the cost

If you've saved up enough money in the past six months, and the war in Israel has affected your mental health, look no further than Hotel Clinic Les Alps, which is opening in Switzerland, near Lake Geneva.

Clinic Les Alps is a therapeutic hotel, the first of its kind in the world, with a prestigious health center for healing the body and mind – but the catch is the cost, with a week's stay amounting to just under NIS 200,000!

The hotel offers the Israeli public a variety of special services, such as kosher meals, Hebrew translation services, post-trauma treatments following the war and more, in addition to chef meals, round-trip transportation from the airport, and all the treatments you can think of. In short, all one needs to heal the body and soul.

As mentioned, the cost of staying for a week is not cheap, and costs approximately 45 thousand Swiss francs (which is about 180 thousand shekels per week).

Booking the vacation is done by leaving a message via email or on the "Contact Us" page on the hotel's website, after which the hotel's representatives will get back to you and interview you via Zoom call and conduct other tests to adjust the vacation for you. A general view of the town of Nyon and Lake Geneva, Switzerland, May 4, 2023. (credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)

Hotel and clinic offering all-encompassing services for health and wellness

The Swiss hotel, which is considered one of the most prestigious in the world, holds a license from the Swiss Health Ministry and offers personalized treatments for each guest and their emotional well-being. The center has a professional team that includes specialist doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists, nutritionists, fitness trainers, yoga practitioners, massage therapists with medical training and staff available 24/7.

Clinic Les Alps offers an exclusive hospitality experience with high standards, and its treatments are precisely and individually adjusted for each patient. The guest rooms are private suites and all have a view overlooking the Alps and Lake Geneva.

The guests who arrives at Clinic Les Alps will first undergo a comprehensive survey examining their life habits, health, physical and mental state, eating habits and more. In addition, the guest will undergo a series of tests to personally adapt a nutritional menu for the duration of the stay planned by a nutritionist in collaboration with a Michelin star chef.

Additionally, the guest will receive daily personal fitness training, meetings with professionals, spa treatments and more. The guest will be offered hiking with qualified guides in the Alps and in the forests of the area, art therapy classes, meditations, treatment with horses and more.

The hotel is surrounded by green meadows, forests, and snowy mountains right next to Lake Geneva. The first floor hosts medical facilities, treatment and consultation rooms, and on the second floor is the spa, which includes a pool, saunas, hammam, gym, Pilates and yoga studio, and more. There is also a discreet and private complex that combines medical and holistic treatments.

The building has a long history, formerly a chateau that was carefully renovated and designed in order to preserve the history of the building, and on the other hand to make it modern and contemporary. The design style chosen for the interior of the center is in English, aristocratic design lines, combined with a rustic touch.

The center works to maintain the privacy of the guests who come to the hotel, while ensuring medical and mental immunity. The recommended length of stay at the hotel is a minimum of a week and a maximum of a month - everything is subject to the patients' choice and according to their condition.

Among the guests who have already registered for the prestigious center are princes and princesses from Europe, prime ministers, businessmen, famous celebrities from Hollywood and more.

The clinic in the Alps is a unique venture of the entrepreneur and international investor Patrick Wilson, who has a vision to establish the unique clinic of its kind in the world, which combines the highest quality and personalized professional treatments, alongside a luxurious stay at the highest level.

"Our goal is to give the clinic's guests a complete sense of physical, mental and social well-being," says Wilson. "Making the decision to ask for help for physical/emotional/mental health requires courage. Often, the person asking for help or their loved ones have very little understanding about dealing with their condition, what needs to be done and where to turn for help in a situation that is often scary and unknown."

According to Wilson, the hotel has a professional and skilled team to assist and help people understand that there is a solution. "There are programs for the family and loved ones of the guests to help them understand the subject of addictions and emotional treatment," he adds.